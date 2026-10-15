GloMeF CEO urges intensified public education on new road traffic regulations  

The Chief Executive Officer of the Global Media Foundation (GloMeF), Raphael Godlove, has called for intensified public education on the new Road Traffic Regulations 2026 (L.I. 2519).

The enforcement of L.I. 2519 introduced updated safety rules, automated enforcement, and stricter penalties for drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ahenu noted that although laudable, a lack of public understanding of the new road traffic regulations would undermine its full implementation.

He said relying heavily on digital platforms for mass education would not be beneficial to many drivers, motorists and other road users, particularly those in rural communities.

Mr Ahenu called on the government, law enforcement agencies and relevant institutions to adopt a more inclusive and community-based approach in educating the public on the regulation to enhance compliance.

“We need face-to-face education, and the relevant authorities must go beyond social media and organise community engagements, public fora and directly sensitise the masses”, he suggested and called for collaboration among key stakeholders towards enforcing the Regulations.

He said strengthened collaboration between the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), transport unions, driver associations and road agencies and traditional authorities was required for an effective public education campaign on the regulations.

“Road traffic laws must not be understood only by people who have smartphones, internet access or the ability to follow discussions on social media”.

“In fact, a farmer at Yawsae and a commercial driver at a lorry station and a pedestrian in a rural settlement all deserve to understand the law”, he added.

The nation’s new road traffic framework comprises the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1153), and the Road Traffic Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2519).

President John Dramani Mahama assented to the amendment on December 24, 2025, with Parliament approving the Regulations on May 28, 2026.

The framework introduces several changes to improve road safety, strengthen traffic enforcement, and promote discipline among road users.

Among the major reforms are automated traffic enforcement systems, including speed and red-light cameras, and a demerit point system linked to drivers' licenses.

It also pushes stricter penalties for serious traffic offences and a reduction in the permissible blood alcohol concentration for drivers from 0.08 to 0.05.

The regulations introduced new requirements for commercial transport operations, vehicle inspections, speed control, and the commercial use of motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles for passenger services.

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