Twelve Golden Rules of real estate development in Ghana, Africa

By Dr Prince-Joseph M. K. Ayiku

Real estate development is one of Africa's greatest opportunities for economic growth and wealth creation. With a young population, rapidly expanding cities, and rising demand for quality housing, commercial, industrial and mixed-use properties, the potential is enormous.

However, success requires far more than buying land and constructing buildings. Many projects fail because developers start building before resolving fundamental issues.

True success demands the right location, quality materials, careful research, secure title, sound financing, and disciplined execution. These twelve golden rules provide a practical blueprint from land acquisition to construction, sales and long-term estate management.

Rule 1: Choose the Right Location

The value of a property begins with where it stands. A beautiful building in the wrong location will struggle, while a well-planned property in the right location will enjoy strong demand and lasting value.

Location determines accessibility, rental income, security, resale value and future growth. Developers must assess access to roads and transport, proximity to schools, hospitals and markets, availability of water, power and internet, security, environmental risks like flooding, population growth, and planning restrictions.

A location must not be judged only by its present state, but by how it will develop in the next 10 to 20 years with new roads, hospitals and commercial centres.

Rule 2: Build With Quality Materials and Workmanship

Quality may cost more today, but poor construction will cost much more tomorrow. Quality is the foundation of a developer's reputation.

Developers must use durable, standards-approved materials and engage skilled, qualified professionals to supervise every stage. Cheap materials cause cracks, leakages, electrical faults and structural failure.

Quality control must cover soil testing and foundations, concrete and steel, roofing and waterproofing, plumbing, electricals, doors and windows, finishes, roads and gutters and fire safety. Every stage should be inspected before the next begins.

Never secretly reduce specifications to increase profit. Every completed property is a public advertisement.

Rule 3: Conduct Proper Market Research

Do not build what you want to sell. Build what the market wants to buy. Every project must satisfy a real, measurable need. Developers must not rely on personal excitement.

Research must answer: Who is the buyer? What property type do they need? What price can they afford? What features and payment terms do they want? How fast are competing properties selling? Is demand from residents, investors, or diaspora? An excellent property that does not match the market will not sell. Research must guide location, design, size, price and payment terms before major funds are committed.

Rule 4: Secure the Land Before Investing

A building is only as secure as the title beneath it. Land is the foundation of every project, and land administration remains a major challenge in Africa, with multiple sales, unclear boundaries, family disputes and forged documents.

Developers must conduct full legal and technical investigations before purchase, verifying the seller's identity and authority, ownership history, boundaries, existing mortgages or court disputes, approved land use, rights of way, and family or traditional interests.

Qualified lawyers and licensed surveyors must be involved from the start, with searches at the lands commission and traditional authorities. No large payments should be made before ownership is confirmed, and every agreement must be documented.

Rule 5: Respect Planning Laws and the Environment

Responsible development works with the environment, not against it. Developers must obtain all necessary approvals - planning permission, building permits, environmental and fire clearances - before construction. Wetlands, waterways, flood plains and protected areas must be respected. Building in unsuitable locations causes flooding, damage, and loss of life. Responsible development must preserve natural drainage, provide proper stormwater systems, and consider waste management, sanitation, landscaping and energy use. Compliance protects the investment, the environment and the occupants.

Rule 6: Prepare a Complete Feasibility Study

Before breaking ground, make certain that the figures can carry the project. Every proposal must be tested financially. A professional feasibility study must estimate land and legal costs, design fees, construction and infrastructure costs, financing and interest, taxes and permits, marketing and administrative costs, contingencies, expected sales income, completion period, and profit margin.

Developers must test what happens if material costs rise, sales slow down, or interest rates increase. Expected sales are not guaranteed cash. Profitability and cash flow must be examined separately, as a profitable project can still collapse from cash shortages.

Rule 7: Protect Cash Flow and Control Costs

Profit is important, but cash keeps the project moving. Cash flow is the lifeblood of development. Developers must prepare detailed budgets and monthly cash flow forecasts, matching customer deposits, loans and sales proceeds against expenses.

Project funds must be separated from personal spending. Customer deposits must be used responsibly for their intended projects. Strong controls must cover procurement, materials inventory, contractor payments, payroll, variations, receipts, loans and taxes. Management must compare actual spending against budget monthly and identify overruns early.

Rule 8: Deliver Infrastructure, Not Only Buildings

A house becomes a home when the surrounding community works. Successful communities need more than buildings. Buyers expect roads, drainage, water, electricity, security, waste services, street lighting and internet, plus schools, shops and recreation.

Infrastructure costs must be included in the budget from the beginning, not as an afterthought. Where public infrastructure is limited, developers need partnerships with utility providers and local authorities. A developer who builds buildings completes a project; a developer who provides infrastructure creates a functioning community.

Rule 9: Put the Customer at the Centre

A property sale may happen once, but a customer's experience lasts for years. The customer is the reason the project exists. Marketing must be truthful, with clear prices, specifications, payment terms and completion dates.

Developers must avoid unfulfillable promises and communicate early and honestly when delays occur. A clear customer service process should cover enquiries, reservations, payments, progress reports, inspections, handover, defect reporting and after-sales support. Satisfied customers become ambassadors.

Rule 10: Build a Competent and Accountable Team

Strong buildings come from skilled hands, clear leadership and honest supervision. No developer can succeed alone. The team may include architects, engineers, surveyors, lawyers, accountants, marketers and contractors. Every person must have a clear role and measurable responsibility.

Contractors should be selected not just on price, but on experience, financial strength, safety and reliability. Every appointment must have a written contract defining work, price, timeline and quality. Leaders must promote honesty and eliminate bribery, inflated invoices and material theft.

Rule 11: Manage Risks and Prepare for Change

The best developer does not ignore risk; the best developer prepares for it. Every project faces risks including land disputes, construction delays, rising material prices, currency and interest rate movements, weak demand, contractor failure, flooding, policy changes and safety incidents. Each project should have a risk register identifying each risk, its impact, responsible person and response plan. Suitable insurance must protect workers, buildings and third parties. Risk management does not remove all problems, but helps respond quickly and reduce losses.

Rule 12: Develop for Profit, People, and Posterity

The greatest developments do not only occupy land; they improve lives and create legacies. Profit is necessary for survival, but development carries wider responsibility. Every project affects traffic, drainage, employment, services and community life.

Developers should create safe, attractive, inclusive places that consider children, older people and persons with disabilities, offer fair opportunities to local workers, engage communities respectfully, and plan for long-term maintenance of roads, drains, parks and common areas.

The most respected developers are remembered not just for buildings completed, but for communities created.

In conclusion, Africa does not simply need more buildings. It needs quality developments in the right locations that endure, create value and support human progress.

Dr. Prince-Joseph M. K. Ayiku, the writer

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.