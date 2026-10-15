‘Dismissed or suspended? Ghanaians deserve clarity’ – NPP demands clarity on Ampofo Ankrah’s fate

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Presidency to clarify the employment status of National Sports Authority (NSA) Director-General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah amid conflicting accounts of whether he has been dismissed or suspended over the alleged 2026 FIFA World Cup visa scandal.

The party’s Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, said the government must make a clear public statement on the decision and disclose the terms of any action taken against the NSA chief.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, October 15, Mr Aboagye questioned the delay in the government’s response to the allegations, arguing that the President acted only after pressure from the public and the Minority in Parliament.

He said a petition had been submitted to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 8, but President John Dramani Mahama did not act on Mr Ampofo Ankrah until October 1, when calls for the NSA Director-General’s removal had intensified.

Mr Aboagye said the timeline raised questions about the government’s commitment to accountability and transparency, particularly when allegations involving a senior public official were concerned.

He also questioned the lack of consistency in official accounts of the decision against Mr Ampofo Ankrah, saying it remained unclear whether the NSA Director-General had been removed from office or temporarily suspended while investigations continued.

“Some official account says that the National Sports Authority Director General, Mr Ampofo Ankrah, has been dismissed. Others say he was suspended pending investigation. Which is which? Ghanaians deserve a clear statement from the Presidency,” he said.

Mr Aboagye further called on the Presidency to publish the letter communicating the decision to Mr Ampofo Ankrah to establish the precise nature of the action taken against him.

He said the government should explain the conditions attached to the decision, including whether the NSA Director-General had been dismissed outright or asked to step aside pending the outcome of investigations.

Read also: Yaw Ampofo Ankrah suspended as NSA Director-General amid World Cup visa controversy

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