I hoped to win an award; I worked hard – 2026 Best Graduating Law Student

The 2026 Best Graduating Student of the Ghana School of Law, Akosua Achiaa Sarpong Esq, has revealed that although she did not expect to emerge as the overall best student, she hoped to win an award because of her hard work and dedication.

In an exclusive interview on Joy Prime’s Changes with host Nikki Samonas, the 2026 Best Graduating Law Student opened up about her reaction when her name was mentioned as the Best Graduating Law Student.

"To be honest, not quite. I did hope I would win an award, because I mean, I worked hard and I believed that God helped me through the journey, so I had great grades," she said.According to her, she did not expect to fall within the category of the first five best students, let alone emerge as the overall best, because of the calibre of brilliant minds in her class.

She explained that her disbelief when her name was announced stemmed from the fact that there are a lot of brilliant and intelligent people both at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she had her first degree, and in the legal profession.

Explaining why she chose to study law, she said she had not studied science in high school and had never envisioned herself becoming a doctor. However, while growing up, she admired the prestige and confidence that many lawyers exuded, which sparked her interest in pursuing a career in the legal profession.

"I've never actually liked science. I did do well in science but it just wasn't something that I liked. So I just knew that I'll not be a doctor or an engineer; and then growing up, I had some people around who were in the legal profession and the way they carried themselves, the prestige that came with the profession made everything looked so glamourous. So I just decided right from day one that I wanted to be a lawyer as well."

Reflecting on her educational journey, she said she dedicated all her time to studying and attributed her success to the special grace of God.

"Everybody that has been called to the Bar has learnt, so me emerging as the Best Student is the special work of God," she said.

Akosua Achiaa Sarpong was adjudged the Best Graduating Student at the 2026 at the just-ended 63rd Call to the Bar ceremony. The law graduate hopes to work with an energy firm and has already prepared application letters to send to companies in the sector.

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