Ho set to host Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair as multiple firms prepare to showcase housing solutions

Preparations are in full swing at the Ho Sports Stadium in the Volta Region ahead of the three-day Republic Bank–JoyNews Habitat Fair, which opens on Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, bringing together prospective homeowners, property developers, construction companies and other players in Ghana’s housing industry.

Workers are busy setting up exhibition stands, while JoyNews, Republic Bank and Habitat Fair banners have been mounted along surrounding roads to create awareness ahead of the event.

The fair is expected to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore property options, discover building materials, engage service providers and obtain information to guide their homeownership and construction plans.

Nineteen institutions and businesses are participating, representing sectors including banking, real estate, construction, building materials, telecommunications, security and technology.

Republic Bank, a financial services provider, is expected to engage visitors on banking solutions relevant to their housing and financial needs.

Real estate and property development companies, including Nestas Homes Limited, Adonai Estate Limited and TDC Ghana Limited, will provide a property-development dimension to the event for visitors interested in housing and real estate opportunities.

Construction and building-materials suppliers will also feature prominently. Lipe Builders & Contractors operates in the construction sector, while Akwaaba Building Materials supplies products used in building projects. Interplast manufactures plastic piping and related products, Vol-link Roofing System specialises in roofing solutions, and Sintex Tanks provides water-storage products.

DoorMaster offers door and access-related solutions, while Virtual Security Africa operates in the security sector, providing solutions for protecting properties and premises.

Telecommunications company MTN will represent the connectivity and digital services sector. C Techi GH Limited, Waylead Company GH Ltd, Ayuda App, Rhoyak Ventures, Simef Gold Limited and Lesh Fortune Ltd are also among the participating businesses, broadening the range of companies represented at the fair.

The event is expected to offer prospective homeowners, property investors and people planning to build an opportunity to interact directly with exhibitors, compare available products and services, and gather practical information for their projects.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.