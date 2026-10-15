Music

I want my brand to be bigger than just music – Yaw Wazinga

Source: Nana Aba Buabeng  
  15 October 2026 5:28pm
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Ghanaian rising music star and style enthusiast, Yaw Wazinga has opened up about how he is intentionally building his brand beyond music to become a full lifestyle statement.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Changes with Nikki Samonas, artiste spoke about his evolution, his fashion sense and how branding has become crucial in today’s music industry.

Clad in his signature stylish look, Yaw Wazinga said music alone is no longer enough to sustain an artiste, stressing the need to build a brand that people can connect with both sonically and visually.

According to Yaw Wazinga, his style is not just about looking good, but about telling a story and expressing his personality. He explained that his fashion choices are deliberate and form part of his identity as an artiste.

“Your style is what people see before they hear your music. So I want my brand to speak before I even pick up a microphone,” he noted.He said he draws inspiration from global pop culture while staying rooted in Ghanaian creativity, fusing modern streetwear with African aesthetics.

Yaw Wazinga also touched on the challenges young artistes face in Ghana, noting that talent is not enough. He said consistency, branding, and understanding the business side of music are key to staying relevant.

He revealed that he is working on new music projects that will reflect his growth, both lyrically and sonically, and promised fans a more refined and intentional era of Yaw Wazinga.

Fans have since praised Yaw Wazinga’s confidence and style on social media, with many describing him as one of the most fashion-forward young acts to watch.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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