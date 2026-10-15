Audio By Carbonatix
Two security personnel have been killed in a Houthi missile attack targeting the presidential palace in the port city of Aden in southern Yemen, which is the seat of the internationally recognised government.
The prime minister and other ministers were unhurt when five ballistic missiles hit al-Maashiq Palace, but many others were injured, Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani told the BBC.
Houthi-run media reported that the group had struck "the headquarters of military operations, led by Saudi officers" as well as weapons depots.
A coalition led by Saudi Arabia backs the government and is providing air support for an offensive by pro-government forces against the Iran-backed Houthis.
The Houthis have also launched missiles and drones at airports, oil and gas facilities, and military bases in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the strikes on the territory that they control in western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.
On Saturday, a Houthi missile strike killed 13 people at Riyadh's international airport, which was the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.
Latest Stories
-
NPP demands public inquiry into alleged $600,000 World Cup visa fraud, wants Sports Minister, GTA CEO summoned
6 minutes
-
I want my brand to be bigger than just music – Yaw Wazinga
10 minutes
-
Houthi missile attack on Yemeni presidential palace kills two, minister says
10 minutes
-
I hoped to win an award; I worked hard – 2026 Best Graduating Law Student
20 minutes
-
Fraudsters increasingly target bank customers instead of banking systems – Fraud detection expert
21 minutes
-
44 teacher sexual abuse cases tracked since 2015; school heads feature in 40% of recent cases — JoyNews Research
24 minutes
-
Unchecked imports and the Middle East crisis threaten Ghana’s fragile food inflation anchor
42 minutes
-
Ecobank Junior Saver Big Pitch to reward 10 winners with GH¢2,000 each
47 minutes
-
AMA demolishes unauthorised pigsty obstructing Agbogbloshie waste evacuation exercise
47 minutes
-
I was filled with disbelief – Akosua Achia Sarpong Esq. shares her first reaction
48 minutes
-
Snake Village: A look at Volta Region’s hidden snake village and its tourism potential (Video)
55 minutes
-
Election Watch Ghana calls for constitutional reforms to strengthen Electoral Commission independence
57 minutes
-
NACOC, Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission intensify efforts to curb drug trafficking
59 minutes
-
Ga Mantse chairs committee to drive Accra Green and Clean City Initiative
1 hour
-
Drivers threaten to remove traders from lorry stations over TrafficTech concerns
1 hour