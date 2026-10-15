Houthi missile attack on Yemeni presidential palace kills two, minister says

Two security personnel have been killed in a Houthi missile attack targeting the presidential palace in the port city of Aden in southern Yemen, which is the seat of the internationally recognised government.

The prime minister and other ministers were unhurt when five ballistic missiles hit al-Maashiq Palace, but many others were injured, Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani told the BBC.

Houthi-run media reported that the group had struck "the headquarters of military operations, led by Saudi officers" as well as weapons depots.

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia backs the government and is providing air support for an offensive by pro-government forces against the Iran-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have also launched missiles and drones at airports, oil and gas facilities, and military bases in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the strikes on the territory that they control in western Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

On Saturday, a Houthi missile strike killed 13 people at Riyadh's international airport, which was the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

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