Regional

AMA demolishes unauthorised pigsty obstructing Agbogbloshie waste evacuation exercise

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 October 2026 4:51pm
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The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has demolished an unauthorised pigsty at Agbogbloshie after its operators failed to comply with a final warning to remove the structure obstructing the ongoing National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise.

The demolition was intended to clear access for heavy-duty equipment and personnel engaged in removing accumulated waste from the area as part of efforts to restore environmental cleanliness.

The Assembly said the enforcement action followed a final warning issued on Thursday, October 8, 2026, when the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, and the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Douglas N.K. Annoful, led officials to inspect the ongoing waste evacuation exercise.

Speaking after the demolition, Mr Allotey said the operators had been given an opportunity to remove the structure but failed to comply, leaving the Assembly with no option but to take enforcement action.

He disclosed that the pigsty had been established and operated without the requisite permit or approval from the AMA, in violation of the Assembly’s by-laws governing animal-rearing activities within the metropolis.

The Mayor cited the AMA’s Control of Animals By-law, 2017, which prohibits the keeping of swine, cattle, sheep, goats and other specified animals within the Assembly’s jurisdiction without a permit.

He said the regulations were intended to control animal-rearing activities, protect public health, prevent environmental nuisances and ensure that livestock were kept under appropriate sanitary conditions.

Mr Allotey stressed that the waste evacuation exercise required unrestricted access for payloaders, excavators, tipper trucks and other heavy-duty machinery deployed to collect and transport accumulated waste from Agbogbloshie.

He reiterated that individuals seeking to engage in livestock farming or other commercial activities within the metropolis must obtain the necessary permits and operate only in locations approved by the relevant authorities.

The Mayor also cautioned residents and business operators against erecting unauthorised structures or undertaking activities that obstruct public access, disrupt sanitation operations or undermine development interventions.

He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to enforcing its by-laws and supporting the National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise to restore environmental cleanliness, improve public health and promote orderliness across the metropolis.

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