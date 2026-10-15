AMA demolishes unauthorised pigsty obstructing Agbogbloshie waste evacuation exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has demolished an unauthorised pigsty at Agbogbloshie after its operators failed to comply with a final warning to remove the structure obstructing the ongoing National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise.
The demolition was intended to clear access for heavy-duty equipment and personnel engaged in removing accumulated waste from the area as part of efforts to restore environmental cleanliness.
The Assembly said the enforcement action followed a final warning issued on Thursday, October 8, 2026, when the Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, and the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Douglas N.K. Annoful, led officials to inspect the ongoing waste evacuation exercise.
Speaking after the demolition, Mr Allotey said the operators had been given an opportunity to remove the structure but failed to comply, leaving the Assembly with no option but to take enforcement action.
He disclosed that the pigsty had been established and operated without the requisite permit or approval from the AMA, in violation of the Assembly’s by-laws governing animal-rearing activities within the metropolis.
The Mayor cited the AMA’s Control of Animals By-law, 2017, which prohibits the keeping of swine, cattle, sheep, goats and other specified animals within the Assembly’s jurisdiction without a permit.
He said the regulations were intended to control animal-rearing activities, protect public health, prevent environmental nuisances and ensure that livestock were kept under appropriate sanitary conditions.
Mr Allotey stressed that the waste evacuation exercise required unrestricted access for payloaders, excavators, tipper trucks and other heavy-duty machinery deployed to collect and transport accumulated waste from Agbogbloshie.
He reiterated that individuals seeking to engage in livestock farming or other commercial activities within the metropolis must obtain the necessary permits and operate only in locations approved by the relevant authorities.
The Mayor also cautioned residents and business operators against erecting unauthorised structures or undertaking activities that obstruct public access, disrupt sanitation operations or undermine development interventions.
He reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to enforcing its by-laws and supporting the National Emergency Waste Evacuation Exercise to restore environmental cleanliness, improve public health and promote orderliness across the metropolis.
Latest Stories
-
NPP demands public inquiry into alleged $600,000 World Cup visa fraud, wants Sports Minister, GTA CEO summoned
2 minutes
-
I want my brand to be bigger than just music – Yaw Wazinga
5 minutes
-
Houthi missile attack on Yemeni presidential palace kills two, minister says
6 minutes
-
I hoped to win an award; I worked hard – 2026 Best Graduating Law Student
15 minutes
-
Fraudsters increasingly target bank customers instead of banking systems – Fraud detection expert
16 minutes
-
44 teacher sexual abuse cases tracked since 2015; school heads feature in 40% of recent cases — JoyNews Research
19 minutes
-
Unchecked imports and the Middle East crisis threaten Ghana’s fragile food inflation anchor
37 minutes
-
Ecobank Junior Saver Big Pitch to reward 10 winners with GH¢2,000 each
42 minutes
-
AMA demolishes unauthorised pigsty obstructing Agbogbloshie waste evacuation exercise
42 minutes
-
I was filled with disbelief – Akosua Achia Sarpong Esq. shares her first reaction
43 minutes
-
Snake Village: A look at Volta Region’s hidden snake village and its tourism potential (Video)
50 minutes
-
Election Watch Ghana calls for constitutional reforms to strengthen Electoral Commission independence
52 minutes
-
NACOC, Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission intensify efforts to curb drug trafficking
54 minutes
-
Ga Mantse chairs committee to drive Accra Green and Clean City Initiative
56 minutes
-
Drivers threaten to remove traders from lorry stations over TrafficTech concerns
59 minutes