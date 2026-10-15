National | Travel and Tourism

Snake Village: A look at Volta Region’s hidden snake village and its tourism potential (Video)

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  15 October 2026 4:43pm
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For many people, a snake in the house is a reason to run for safety. But in one corner of the Volta Region, snakes are not intruders, they are family.

Deep in the rainforest of Liati Soba in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region, a 50-year-old man, his wife and their three children share their home with some of nature’s most feared reptiles.

Watch the full documentary below.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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