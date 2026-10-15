Election Watch Ghana calls for constitutional reforms to strengthen Electoral Commission independence

Election Watch Ghana has congratulated Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and Emelia Afi Agbenyo on their appointment and inauguration as Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, while calling for constitutional reforms to strengthen the Commission’s independence, credibility and public confidence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, October 14, the organisation wished the two officials success in their new roles, emphasising the importance of institutional independence, technological innovation and public trust to Ghana’s democratic development.

It also commended the President for promoting women’s representation in leadership and national decision-making, noting that inclusive governance creates opportunities for capable individuals to contribute meaningfully to national development.

However, Election Watch Ghana stressed the need to review the constitutional and legal framework governing appointments to the EC, arguing that recurring public concerns about the actual or perceived political affiliations of appointees make a transparent, merit-based and broadly consultative process essential.

The organisation called on the President, Parliament, political parties, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to support reforms that would strengthen the Commission’s impartiality and independence.

It noted that political affiliation alone does not determine an individual’s ability to serve fairly, but maintained that the appointment process must inspire public confidence and minimise perceptions of partisan influence.

On electoral technology, Election Watch Ghana said credible elections require more than administrative experience, highlighting the growing importance of information technology, cybersecurity, election operations and digital systems management.

Although it would have welcomed greater emphasis on demonstrable expertise in these areas during the selection process, the organisation encouraged the new Deputy Chairpersons to pursue professional development, including specialised training and certifications in election technology, database management, electronic results management, data integrity and cybersecurity.

It further urged the EC to subject its electoral technologies to rigorous testing and appropriate independent audits, with safeguards against errors, manipulation, cyberattacks and unauthorised access. These measures, it said, would help ensure that election results remain secure, transparent and verifiable.

Election Watch Ghana also urged the new appointees to discharge their responsibilities without fear, favour or political interference, stressing that their primary allegiance must be to the Constitution, electoral laws and the Ghanaian people.

The organisation encouraged constructive engagement with political parties, civil society groups, election observers, the media and voters, while maintaining the Commission’s independence and ensuring that every eligible Ghanaian can participate in elections and every valid vote is accurately counted.

It concluded that the Deputy Chairpersons’ legacy would depend on their integrity, willingness to learn and ability to improve the Commission’s operations, reiterating its congratulations and wishing them wisdom, courage and success in their new responsibilities.

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