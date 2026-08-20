Election Watch Ghana to hold national dialogue on Vigilantism and Related Offences Act

Audio By Carbonatix
Election Watch Ghana has set Tuesday, August 25, for a National Policy Dialogue to assess the implementation of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), and its implications for national security and democratic governance.
The event, scheduled to run from 10:30am to 2:00pm at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, will bring together security officials, political actors, religious leaders, and civil society stakeholders to examine gaps in the enforcement of the Act and chart a path forward for peaceful elections.
The Guest Speaker for the occasion is the National Security Coordinator COP Abdul-Osman Razak while the Chief of Staff, Dr. Julius Debrah, will chair the event.
The National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, will be the Special Guest of Honour.
The dialogue will be held in two sessions.
The first session features former Minister for Information Kofi Totobi Quakye, Prof. George Meyiri Bob-Milliar, Hon. Francis Poku, and Col. Festus Aboagye (Rtd).
The second session, presented by the National Peace Council, will feature former Member of Parliament Dr. Benjamin Kumbour, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, COP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe, and Kwasi Yirenkyi, Senior Public Relations Manager of the National Peace Council.
Broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu will moderate proceedings.
According to the organisers, the dialogue is aimed at assessing the effectiveness of Act 999, identifying bottlenecks in its implementation, and agreeing on concrete actions for government, political parties, security agencies, and civil society to safeguard Ghana’s peace and democracy ahead of future elections.
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