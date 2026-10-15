Ga Mantse chairs committee to drive Accra Green and Clean City Initiative

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, has inaugurated a steering committee to coordinate efforts to transform Accra into a cleaner, greener and healthier city through partnerships with corporate organisations.
The committee, inaugurated at the Ministry’s conference room on Thursday, October 15, 2026, is chaired by the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II.
Its membership includes representatives of key technical agencies, the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.
A central component of the Accra Green and Clean City Initiative is the Adopt-a-Street/Adopt-a-Corridor Programme, which will encourage corporate organisations to partner with the Ministry and local assemblies to maintain designated streets, road medians, roundabouts and public spaces.
Participating organisations are expected to undertake regular cleaning, landscaping and tree planting as part of their corporate social responsibility activities.
Mr Ayariga charged the committee to develop an implementation framework, identify priority corridors, mobilise corporate partners and establish monitoring mechanisms to track progress.
The initiative is intended to promote sustainable partnerships that will improve the appearance of public spaces and support a cleaner, greener and more attractive Accra.
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