Advans Ghana unveils new head office, ‘The Hive’, sets sights on 300,000 entrepreneurs by 2030

Advans Ghana has inaugurated The Hive, its new head office in Accra, marking the institution’s next phase of growth toward serving 300,000 entrepreneurs by 2030. The inauguration was held under the chairmanship of the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiku Tsuru II, represented by the Sempe Mantse, Nii Adote Odaawulu I. Guests included the Bank of Ghana, represented by Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu; H.E. Diarra Dime-Labille, French Ambassador to Ghana; Advans Ghana Board and Advans Group representatives; clients; and partners.

Since opening its first branch in Accra New Town, Advans Ghana has expanded to 21 branches across nine regions, providing financial and non-financial services to entrepreneurs and businesses.

Speaking for the Ga Mantse, Nii Adote Odaawulu I urged Advans Ghana to ensure its growth benefits the communities it serves: “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

A clear 2030 ambition

Advans Ghana aims to serve 300,000 entrepreneurs by 2030, grow its gross loan portfolio to GH¢1.5 billion and increase its deposit portfolio to GH¢1.2 billion. It plans to expand loans, deposits, insurance and payment solutions, with a focus on women, young people and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The institution serves nearly 160,000 clients, 61percent of them women. In the past 12 months, it has disbursed more than GH¢1 billion in loans to over 14,000 businesses.

Guillaume Valence, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Advans Ghana, said: “Our purpose remains the same: to give entrepreneurs the tools they need to grow their businesses, create jobs and build resilience.” He said the institution would combine technology with strong client relationships to make services simpler, faster and more responsive.

Growth anchored in trust

Eli Hini, Chairman of the Board of Advans Ghana, said expansion must rest on governance, compliance and client protection: “Growth without discipline is a risk, and growth without oversight does not last.” Advans Ghana holds ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for information-security management and a Silver Level Client Protection Certification from Microfinance Rating. It is also preparing for the sector’s new regulatory framework, including a transition towards becoming a microfinance bank.

Expanding access to finance

Second Deputy Governor Matilda Asante-Asiedu said cash-flow lending, credit-bureau data and guarantees could help viable businesses with limited collateral access finance, while sound underwriting and risk management safeguard the sector’s resilience.

Supporting women entrepreneurs

H.E. Diarra Dime-Labille, French Ambassador to Ghana, noted that women own more than 40percent of SMEs across Africa but face an estimated US$42 billion financing gap. “Closing the gap is about enabling viable businesses to invest, grow and create jobs while making economies broader and more resilient,” she said. Advans Ghana supports women-led MSMEs through finance, business capacity building, financial education, mentoring and networking.

Advans Group’s African growth

Steven Duchatelle, Chief Executive Officer of Advans International, said the Group serves more than 800,000 clients across six African subsidiaries, with a portfolio exceeding €460 million and average annual growth of 17percent over the past six years. “Our ambitions are stronger than ever in Africa,” he said. The Group plans to enter three additional African markets by 2030 and expand digital and financial solutions. In Ghana, 94percent of transactions are already conducted outside branches.

The Hive: built for the next phase of growth

The Hive is designed as a collaborative base for Advans Ghana’s next phase, supporting disciplined growth, closer client relationships and the institution’s 2030 ambition.

About Advans Ghana Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Limited is a Bank of Ghana-licensed member of the Advans Group, serving micro, small and medium-sized enterprises and individuals since 2008. It offers loans, savings, investments, current accounts and digital banking solutions through 21 branches across nine regions, serving nearly 160,000 clients.

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