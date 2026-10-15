Former Krowor chairman pledges grassroots empowerment in NDC regional chairmanship bid

Audio By Carbonatix
Benjamin Danso, a former Krowor Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to prioritise grassroots empowerment and strengthen the party’s structures across the Greater Accra Region as he seeks to become the next Regional Chairman.
Mr Danso says his vision is to build a stronger and more resilient party capable of responding effectively to political challenges while positioning itself to take advantage of emerging opportunities.
Drawing on his experience as a constituency chairman, he has emphasised the importance of leadership that remains connected to the concerns of party members and recognises the contribution of grassroots activists to the NDC’s electoral fortunes.
He has also committed to an issue-based campaign centred on integrity, dedicated service and the aspirations of members across the region.
According to him, strengthening the party’s foundation requires leadership that listens to its members and places their needs at the heart of decision-making.
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