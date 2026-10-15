Public office demands make party work difficult for NDC appointees – Mahdi Gibril

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Acting Director of Elections and IT, Mahdi Gibril, says the demands of public office can make it difficult for appointees to combine their official responsibilities with party activities.

He said some public appointments require significant time and commitment, limiting the time available for organisational work within the party.

Speaking on JoyNews with Maame Esi Nyamekye Thompson, he said the party’s approach was intended to strengthen its structures and enable members to contribute more effectively to its activities.

“From the party’s perspective, they can’t, because it is difficult to manage party activities with office appointment positions which have a national character, where the demand for you to work at the office is more than even working at the party office,” he said.

Mr Gibril added that the party wanted to adopt a different approach to managing its affairs, noting that several members had previously had opportunities to serve in public office.

He suggested that the party also wanted to create opportunities for other members to contribute to its organisational development.

Addressing concerns about public office holders contesting the party’s constituency-level elections, Mr Gibril said the vetting process would establish the status of aspirants, including whether they had resigned from their positions where required.

“We are not the appointing authority. Our authority will be at the vetting grounds. It is the vetting that will determine if any member of the party is a sitting CEO, has resigned or has not resigned,” he said.

He also disclosed that he had received a petition against an aspirant shortly before the interview, adding that the party would determine the matter.

Mr Gibril said ballot papers for the constituency-level elections had been printed, with some regions also completing the process.

He said October 15 was the deadline for filing nominations at the regional level, while vetting was scheduled for Friday and Saturday, followed by an appeals process.

The NDC is expected to hold its constituency-level elections on November 13, 2026.

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