Rocky Dawuni celebrates King Ayisoba for taking traditional music global

Four-time Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni has praised traditional music legend King Ayisoba for his impact on Ghanaian music and his role in taking traditional sounds to the international stage.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Time, hosted by George Quaye, Rocky Dawuni appeared alongside King Ayisoba and described the I Want To See You My Father hitmaker as a trailblazer who stayed true to his roots and opened doors for a generation of artistes blending traditional Ghanaian rhythms with modern sounds.

According to Rocky Dawuni, King Ayisoba’s authenticity, energy and unapologetic projection of Northern Ghanaian culture deserve greater recognition.

“What King Ayisoba has done is remarkable. He took an instrument that many people looked down on, the Kologo, and made it a global instrument. He paved the way for many of us who believe in the power of our own indigenous sounds,” Rocky said.

He noted that King Ayisoba’s breakthrough, particularly in Europe and across Africa, had demonstrated that Ghanaian traditional music could compete globally without diluting its identity.

Rocky Dawuni, who holds the record as Ghana’s most nominated artiste at the Grammys, with four nominations, and King Ayisoba, who has won international acclaim for his authentic Frafra music and energetic stagecraft, both represent Ghana’s cultural exports.

Rocky’s first Grammy nomination came in 2015 with Branches of The Same Tree in the Best Reggae Album category. He subsequently earned nominations for Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1 in the Best Global Music Album category, and Never Bow Down and Rise, both in the Best Global Music Performance category.

King Ayisoba, on the other hand, has toured extensively across Europe, won several awards and been credited with reviving interest in traditional music among young people.

Both artistes spoke about the need for Ghana to invest in and preserve its traditional sounds, calling for more collaborations between traditional and contemporary artistes.

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