Nkrumah family pays tribute to Gamal, says he died after prolonged illness

Audio By Carbonatix
The Nkrumah family has formally announced the passing of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, who was the beloved son of Ghana’s founding President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and a respected journalist, writer and intellectual.
In a statement posted on Facebook by Samia Nkrumah, the family eulogised Gamal while revealing that he passed after a prolonged battle with stroke.
“It is with profound sadness that the Nkrumah family announces the passing of Gamal Gorkeh Nkrumah, beloved son of Ghana’s founding President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and a respected journalist, writer and intellectual.
Gamal passed away peacefully in Cairo, Egypt, following a prolonged illness. He had been receiving care at a rehabilitation centre after suffering a stroke,” portions of the statement read.
The family described him as a respected journalist, writer and intellectual who remained committed to the ideals of justice, human dignity, African unity and international solidarity.
“As a journalist and commentator, he dedicated his voice and intellect to examining the political, social and cultural forces shaping Africa and the wider world.”
The family said Gamal maintained his own distinct identity and reputation while carrying forward the legacy of his father through his intellectual work and personal convictions.
“A man of profound intellectual curiosity, independence of thought and quiet conviction, Gamal carried forward, in his own distinctive way, the enduring legacy of our father, while building a life and reputation firmly grounded in his own principles and achievements,” it added.
The family described his death as a profound loss to his relatives, friends, colleagues and readers who valued his insight and engagement with issues affecting Africa and the world, adding that his wisdom, kindness and dedication to his values would remain a source of inspiration.
The Nkrumah family also expressed gratitude to the medical professionals and caregivers in Cairo who attended to him during his illness, as well as the governments and people of Ghana and Egypt for their support.
The family further requested privacy as it mourns his death and said details of memorial arrangements and opportunities to pay tribute to his life and legacy would be announced in due course.
Gamal Nkrumah was a journalist and editor at Al-Ahram Weekly, the English-language publication of Egypt’s Al-Ahram press organisation. He spent more than 15 years with the newspaper, covering international affairs and writing about African and global politics, with a particular interest in Pan-Africanism and Africa’s place in world affairs.
Born in Accra in 1958, he was the son of Kwame Nkrumah and his Egyptian wife, Fathia Nkrumah.
He studied at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, where he earned a doctorate in political science, according to biographical accounts.
His sister, Samia Nkrumah, is a Ghanaian politician who previously served as Member of Parliament for Jomoro and chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP). His younger brother, Sekou Nkrumah, is a writer and political activist based in Ghana.
Gamal Nkrumah’s career in Cairo connected Ghana’s political history with Egypt’s media landscape. Through his journalism and commentary, he explored international affairs and issues affecting Africa and the Middle East.
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