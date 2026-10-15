GhIG pushes for legislation to regulate geoscientists’ activities

The Ghana Institute of Geoscientists (GhIG) is pushing for a legal framework to regulate the practice of geoscience in Ghana, saying the move is critical to enforcing professional standards, ethical conduct and accountability.

The Institute says it has prepared a draft bill for consideration and eventual passage by Parliament to provide a clear regulatory framework for geoscientists and complement existing legislation governing the sector.

President of GhIG, Crisler Akwei Ankrah, says the proposed legislation is long overdue and will ensure professionals operate within acceptable standards and ethical boundaries.

“Geoscientists in the country need to be regulated so that we can also carry out our profession with the best practice and within the ethical frame of the law. We think it's long overdue,” he said.

He explained that the Institute intends to build on the momentum surrounding the implementation of the Geological Survey Authority's legislative instrument to advance the proposed legislation.

Mr Ankrah also called for the establishment of dedicated geoscience desks at Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure geoscientific assessments form part of the building permit approval process.

He argued that geoscientists should be required to assess the suitability of land before construction permits are granted, particularly in areas vulnerable to flooding and other environmental risks.

“For flooding, nobody will get a building permit without a geoscientist signing off at the district assembly where they get a permit,” he stated.

According to him, such assessments would help determine whether land earmarked for infrastructure development is suitable for construction, taking into account its terrain, drainage systems and other geological conditions.

He believes integrating geoscientific expertise into local planning processes could help minimise or better manage some of the country's recurring development challenges.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA), Maria Yusuf, disclosed that the Authority has begun engagements with the Ministry of Works and Housing and various assemblies to strengthen its advisory role.

“We are in touch with the Ministry of Works and Housing. I think we've been there on a number of occasions talking about these collaborations and how to go about it,” she said.

She added that the Authority had also engaged several assemblies, although responses to the proposed collaboration has been mixed.

The engagements form part of broader efforts to strengthen the application of geoscientific expertise in land-use planning, infrastructure development and national safety.

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