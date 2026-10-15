Lucy Agyepong honoured for excellence in engineering education at maiden GAAS Women’s Awards

Dr Lucy Agyepong, Vice President, Institutional Advancement at Academic City University, has been recognised for her pioneering leadership in engineering education at the maiden Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences (GAAS) Women's Awards.

She received the Education Excellence award at the 1st GAAS Women's Awards.

The Academy's recognition of Ing. Dr Agyepong emphasises the growing importance of engineering education in preparing Ghana's youth for a rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

A citation presented to Ing. Dr Agyepong commended her pioneering leadership in engineering education, innovation, mentorship and the advancement of emerging technologies.

It noted that as founding Dean of Engineering at Academic City University, she led the introduction of pioneering programmes, including Biomedical Engineering, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.

"Her leadership demonstrates the importance of creating educational environments where students can engage with new technologies, develop practical expertise and prepare themselves to contribute meaningfully to Ghana's engineering and innovation landscape," the citation added.

Speaking after receiving the award, Ing. Dr. Agyepong expressed her appreciation for the recognition and acknowledged her students and colleagues for their support and contributions towards the achievement.

"This award belongs to every student who dared to study a new field and every colleague who believed we could build something different. When we started, programmes like Robotics and Artificial Intelligence were still unfamiliar to many families, but we were convinced that Africa's future depends on young people who can design, build and innovate with these technologies. I am grateful to GAAS for this honour," she said.

She also encouraged young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and urged institutions to invest in mentorship.

"Every young woman who walks into an engineering laboratory should see that there is a place for her and that others have gone ahead to make the path easier.

"Mentorship is how we multiply impact. If each of us lifts one more girl into this field, within a few years we will have a generation of women shaping Ghana's technological progress," she added.

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