Agona Abusuapanin Kwabena Asumadu Sakyi (Kumawu), Obaapanin Vida Tieku (London), Oheneba Osei Otuo Acheampong (Germany), Op. Yaw Agyekumhene (Accra), Mr. Frimpong (Kumawu), Mr. Darkwah (Accra), Mr. Kodua Agyekumhene (Accra), Nana Yaw Brenya (Accra), Obaapanin Adwoa Mainoo (Patasi, Kumasi), Obp. Ama Saah, Obp. Amoa Asor, Obp. Afia Boakyewaa, Obp. Akosua Dwirah (all of Kumawu), Akua Konadu, Mrs. Tina Owusu Siaw (Kumasi), Abena Adomah, Obp. Abena Apenteng (Kumawu), Mad. Akosua Nsiah (Kumasi), Mr. Akuamoah Boateng (Akuboat, Accra), Nana Agyei Ankoma, Akwamuhene - Obo Kwahu, Op Kofi Dupong - Konongo, Obp Abena Nyame - Canada, Op Osei Yaw - Obo Kwahu, Op Kwame Ofori - Accra, Mrs. Paulina Adu Parko (Woraso), Mrs. Beatrice Berko (Woraso), Enyin3 Amo Mensah Osipi - Akantsane Abusuapanyin, Osiahene Odame Awuah, Opanyin kofi Obiri and Okyeame Yaw Asiedu family, Opanyin Kwaku Darko and Darko Robertson family, Enyin3 Akrahene II of Larteh- Kubase, Opanyin Nyanteh Koranteng - Akramede Abusuapanyi, Larteh Kubease.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. David Aboagye Danquah, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, together with the Chief Mourners, regret to announce the passing into glory of their beloved:

REV. (RTD.) MRS.

HARRIET AFIA

KONADU ASIEDU

née AWUAH AKUAMOAH

71 YRS

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT

VIGIL (PRIVATE): Friday, 30th October 2026 at 8 pm, Asiedu’s Residence (Ofankor Barrier, 7 Days)

PRE-BURIAL SERVICE: 31st October 2026 at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Salvation Congregation (Mile 7 at exactly 6:00 am)

BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 31st October 2026 at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Salvation Congregation (Mile 7 at exactly 9:00 am)

INTERMENT: Presbyterian Cemetery, Abokobi, after the burial service.

FUNERAL RITES: Narpo Hotels (Adjacent Mile 7 Police Station)

THANKSGIVING SERVICE: Sunday, 1st November, 2026 at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, (Asofan at exactly 9:00 am)

FINAL FUNERAL RITES (after thanksgiving service): 12 noon at Asiedu's Family Residence

DRESS CODE: Saturday ( Red & Black), Sunday (Black &White)

WIDOWER: Ing. Samuel Magnus Asiedu

CHILDREN: Papa Yaw Asamoah Asiedu, Ajoa Konyo Asiedu Apenu, Naana Yaa Boatemaa Asiedu-Asante, Kwaku Darko Asiedu, Onumu Yaa Asiedua Owusu-Lane , Akitibi Yaa Asiedua Asiedu

SIBLINGS: Maa Grace Akuamoah Siriboe (Pokuase), Mr. Stephen Kwaku Antwi Awuah (Accra), Mrs. Georgina Akua Serwaa Duodu Sarpong (Canada), Mr. Michael Kwadwo Amofa (Germany), Mad. Lydia Akua Afriyie Amofa (London), Mr. Joseph Kwabena Atuahene Amofa (USA), Mr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Gyekye Amofa (Kumasi)

COUSINS: Op. Charley Sarfo Kantanka, Kofi Frimpong (Germany) and siblings., Op. Yaw Agyekumhene (Accra) & Siblings, Oheneba Osei Otuo Acheampong (Germany) & Siblings, Mrs. Beatrice Badu (London) & Siblings, Nana Darko & Siblings, Ms. Suzzy Ntiriwaa & Siblings and other Grandchildren of late Nana Yaw Akuamoah - Obo Kwahu.

GRANDCHILDREN - 17

INLAWS: Paul Suchmann Apenu, Kofi Asante, Emmanuel Owusu-Lane, Yai Mario Ring

NIECES AND NEPHEWS: Sylvia Whyte & Siblings, Vida Antwi & Siblings, Milva Duodu Sarpong & Siblings, Maame Boatemaa Amofa & Siblings, Yolanda Adwoa Bezagrebere & Siblings, Brandon Atuahene Amofah & Siblings, Joseph Atuahene & Siblings.

All friends and sympathizers are cordially invited

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.