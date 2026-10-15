Ghanaian entrepreneur Mary Nyamekye Asamoah wins Africa Travel 100 award

Ghanaian tourism and aviation entrepreneur Mary Nyamekye Asamoah has been honoured with the Africa Travel 100 Tour Operators Award 2026 at the 22nd edition of the Akwaaba Travel Market in Nigeria.

Madam Asamoah, Chief Executive Officer of Spotless Travel and Tours and Spotless Aviation and Professional Training Institute, was among a select group of tourism professionals from across Africa recognised for their contributions to the continent’s travel and tourism industry.

Her recognition follows years of work in aviation, travel, tourism and professional training, with a focus on creating travel experiences and empowering young people to pursue careers in the sector.

Madam Asamoah’s interest in tourism and aviation began at an early age, leading her to pursue a career in the aviation industry.

She started her professional career as a cabin crew member with Starbow Airline, where she gained experience in aviation, hospitality and customer service while developing a deeper passion for travel and tourism.

She later transitioned into the travel and tourism industry and established Spotless Travel and Tours, through which she has organised tours for individuals and groups across Africa and beyond.

The tours have provided opportunities for travellers to explore different destinations, cultures and experiences while contributing to the promotion of tourism across the continent.

Driven by her entrepreneurial vision, Madam Asamoah subsequently established Spotless Aviation and Professional Training Institute to provide training and practical exposure to young people interested in aviation, hospitality and tourism.

As part of the initiative, she uses an aircraft as an office and training environment to give students a practical appreciation of the aviation industry.

Her work has particularly focused on equipping young people with the skills, knowledge and confidence to build careers in aviation, hospitality and tourism.

The Africa Travel 100 recognition adds to her profile as a tourism and aviation entrepreneur committed to developing both the industry and the next generation of professionals.

Madam Asamoah’s long-term ambition is to establish and operate her own airline, a goal she continues to pursue through her experience in aviation, tourism, travel and professional training.

Her journey from cabin crew member to tourism entrepreneur and aviation educator reflects an effort to combine travel business development with skills training and youth empowerment.

The Akwaaba Travel Market, one of Africa’s major travel and tourism trade events, brings together tourism stakeholders, travel professionals, destinations and industry players to promote partnerships and opportunities within the African travel market.

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