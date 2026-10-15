National

Benjamin Danso files nomination for NDC Greater Accra Regional Chairman

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  15 October 2026 12:08pm
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Benjamin Danso, a former Krowor Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has officially filed his nomination to contest for the party’s Greater Accra Regional Chairmanship position ahead of the party’s internal elections.

Announcing the development, Mr Danso said his bid was driven by a commitment to leadership rooted in service, integrity and dedication to the party’s grassroots.

He expressed gratitude to party elders, executives, delegates and members for the support he has received throughout his campaign.

He said his vision was to promote unity and strengthen the NDC’s organisational structures across all 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

According to him, building a united regional front would be central to preparing the party for the 2028 general elections.

Mr Danso described his candidature as a collective effort and called on party members to work together towards their shared objectives.

He said his campaign would remain focused on grassroots participation and dedicated service as he seeks to lead the party’s regional organisation.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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