Politics | Regional

NSA regional director Emmanuel Reagan files nomination to contest NDC Ashanti Regional Organiser position

  15 October 2026 12:25pm
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The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Emmanuel Fynn Reagan, has officially filed his nomination to contest the Ashanti Regional Organiser position of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), pledging to unite party members and strengthen the party’s electoral fortunes in the region.

Mr Reagan, who is the current deputy regional youth organizer, made the commitment after submitting his nomination forms at the party’s regional secretariat, where he expressed confidence in the party’s ability to make significant electoral gains in a region traditionally dominated by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said his ambition was to help dismantle the perception that the Ashanti Region remains an impregnable electoral stronghold of the NPP, insisting that no constituency should be considered beyond the NDC’s reach.

“I promise the good delegates of the NDC that when they give me the mandate, the issue of stronghold will be a thing of the past,” Mr Reagan stated.

He added that the party was poised to make significant inroads in the region, urging members not to underestimate the NDC’s chances of winning parliamentary seats currently held by the opposition.

“The NDC will make a lot of inroads in the Ashanti Region, and nobody should dream that the NDC cannot win certain seats in the region,” he said.

Mr Reagan emphasised that reversing the party’s electoral fortunes in the Ashanti Region would require purposeful leadership, integrity, credibility and a well-coordinated grassroots mobilisation strategy.

According to him, the party needs leaders who are respected, capable and committed to strengthening its structures while building confidence among constituents ahead of future elections.

He urged delegates to elect leaders who could unite the party, galvanise the grassroots and position the NDC to compete effectively across constituencies in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Reagan expressed optimism that, with the right leadership and collective commitment, the NDC could expand its parliamentary representation and improve its electoral performance in the region.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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