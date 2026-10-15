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Obuasi SHTS: Number of students alleging sexual abuse rises to 16

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  15 October 2026 12:19pm
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JoyNews Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni says the number of female students alleging sexual abuse by the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School rose from 14 to 16 during his investigation.

Speaking on Joy FM on Thursday, October 15, about his latest documentary, Manasseh said the initial information he received concerned five students.

However, when he arrived at the school to investigate, the number increased to 14. Two additional students subsequently came forward, alleging similar encounters with the headmaster, bringing the total to 16.

According to Manasseh, the additional accounts emerged as his investigation into the alleged abuse progressed.

"Those who spoke, I have their names on record. When I went there, the number was 14; I am told two more names were added, so we have 16," he said.

His documentary, Inside the Dreaded Headmaster’s Bungalow, examines allegations against the headmaster, Zakaria Abdulai.

Manasseh also expressed concern about what he described as widespread awareness of the allegations within the Obuasi community, including among members of the National Democratic Congress, despite an apparent reluctance to speak publicly.

The allegations remain subject to investigation.

READ ALSO: Obuasi SHS head accused of sexually abusing students is NDC Juaben secretary seeking chairmanship

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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