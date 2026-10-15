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Police arrest eight in Okaishie operation targeting illicit drugs and medicines

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 October 2026 12:41pm
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested eight suspects in an intelligence-led operation targeting the alleged sale and distribution of narcotic substances and unregulated pharmaceutical products at Okaishie Drug Lane in Accra.

The arrests were made on Friday, 9 October 2026, as part of efforts to clamp down on the illegal trade in substances that could pose risks to public health and safety.

In a statement, the Police Service said the operation targeted individuals suspected of selling and distributing narcotic substances and pharmaceutical products outside the appropriate regulatory controls.

The eight suspects have been identified as Jeremiah Chinedu, 33; Godsway Dabla, 29; Nwaiyo Charles, 64; Nwachukwu Kanawu, 41; John Divine; Gideon Edioke, 29; Ikechukwu Paul, 60; and Okwesibieze Precious, 23.

During the operation, the police retrieved suspected Tramadol tablets in strengths of 225mg and 250mg, Rohypnol tablets, codeine-containing products, Benyling products and other assorted pharmaceutical substances.

The items have been secured as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

The Police Service said all eight suspects remained in custody as investigations continued into the alleged activities.

The operation forms part of the Ghana Police Service’s efforts to tackle the illegal sale and distribution of narcotic substances and unregulated pharmaceutical products.

The Service reiterated its commitment to combating the trade, citing the need to protect public health and safety.

“The Police remain committed to combating the illicit trade in narcotic substances and unregulated pharmaceutical products to protect public health and safety of all,” the statement said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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