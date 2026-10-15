Crime | Regional

Farmer jailed for three months over assault on wife in viral video

Source: Ina-Thalia Quansah  
  15 October 2026 12:43pm
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A 30-year-old farmer, Emmanuel Kwofie, has been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour for assaulting his wife in an incident that went viral on social media.

The Agona Nkwanta District Police Command secured his conviction on Wednesday, October 14, after he pleaded guilty to the assault charge before the Agona Nkwanta District Court.

According to a statement issued by the Western Regional Police Command, Kwofie and his wife, Diana Mensah, a second-hand clothing trader, live together at Domeabra in the Agona Nkwanta Municipality.

Police investigations established that on October 8, Kwofie accused his wife of having an extramarital affair and subjected her to a severe beating, as captured in the viral video.

He was arrested on October 12 and arraigned before the court two days later.

The court, presided over by His Worship Kuma Selorm Dzata, convicted him on his own plea and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment with hard labour.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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