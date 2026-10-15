NDC member challenges Dennis Yeboah Twumasi’s eligibility for Bono Regional Secretary elections

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bono Region, Frank Boateng Brew, has petitioned the party’s regional elections authorities to investigate Dennis Yeboah Twumasi's eligibility to contest the 2026 Bono Regional Executive Elections as Regional Secretary.

In a petition addressed to the Bono Regional Director of Elections, Mr Brew is challenging Mr Twumasi’s eligibility on grounds that he currently holds, or has held, a government-appointed position as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Finance and Administration at Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT).

The elections are scheduled for November 14 and 15, 2026.

Mr Brew, who identifies himself as a member of the Bono Regional Youth Working Committee and the Sunyani East Youth Working Committee, argues that Mr Twumasi’s position falls within the categories of government appointees required by the party to resign from their appointments at least six clear months before filing their nominations to contest internal executive positions.

According to the petition, the directive issued by the party’s General Secretary applies to persons appointed by the President or the government, including ministers and deputy ministers, chief executive officers, managing directors and their deputies, as well as metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives.

Mr Brew cites information on Metro Mass Transit Limited’s official website, particularly its management team section, as evidence of Mr Twumasi’s position in the company.

He contends that the appointment brings the aspirant within the scope of the party’s directive and raises questions about whether he has satisfied the resignation requirement.

The petitioner is asking the Bono Regional Elections Directorate to establish whether Mr Twumasi has resigned from his position at MMT.

If he has, Mr Brew wants the party to obtain a certified true copy of the resignation letter acknowledged by the company to verify compliance with the requirement.

He further argues that the party must apply its election guidelines consistently, pointing to the reported disqualification of Dzifa Gunu during vetting in the La Dadekotopon Constituency over an alleged failure to resign from a government appointment six months before filing nomination.

He believes the same standard should apply to all aspirants seeking executive positions in the party.

“If it is established that Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi failed to comply with the mandatory resignation requirement as issued by the party,” the petitioner states, he respectfully requests that the party take the appropriate action and refrain from clearing him to contest the position.

Mr Brew maintains that the petition is not motivated by personal animosity or hostility towards the aspirant but is intended to promote fairness, transparency, equal treatment and strict adherence to the party’s rules.

Copies of the petition have been sent to the NDC General Secretary at the party’s national headquarters in Accra, the National Elections Directorate, the Bono Regional Vetting Committee and Mr Twumasi.

The Bono Regional Elections Directorate’s response to the petition, as well as any confirmation of Mr Twumasi’s resignation status, was not included in the document provided.

The allegations and eligibility concerns therefore remain subject to verification and a determination by the party’s appropriate electoral authorities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.