Africa

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings dies

Source: BBC  
  15 October 2026 11:48am
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One of Nigeria's most popular gospel singers, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, has died, his family has announced.

In a statement posted on the deceased's Instagram page, the family said the singer had "said goodbye to the world" in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October.

They also appealed to fans to remember his wife, children and family in prayer during this period of mourning.

The family said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

Toluwanisings was known for his beautiful voice and energetic praise performances that encouraged audience participation, according to some of the tributes paid by his fans on social media.

Some of his popular songs include Unreserved Praise, A Very Big God, Onibuore, E Lagbara and Owo Re Meji Meji.

There was panic among thousands of his fans on social media after news first emerged of his death on Wednesday before it was later confirmed by the family.

Toluwanisings' death comes months after he was involved in a road accident alongside members of his band.

Tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues and fans following the announcement of his death.

Among those who reacted are prominent lawyer Pelumi Olajengbesi and comedian Woli Agba, who had earlier called for prayers for the singer.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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