Adwumawura Programme trains second cohort of young entrepreneurs in Bono East

Young entrepreneurs in the Bono East Region have completed the training phase of the second cohort of the government’s Adwumawura Programme, with beneficiaries exploring funding and market opportunities to grow their businesses.

The programme, implemented under the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), provides entrepreneurship training, startup support and mentorship to young Ghanaians seeking to establish or expand businesses.

A Breakfast Meeting with Purpose

AGRICo Hub, the region's designated training service center for the programme, hosted a strategic Breakfast Meeting in Techiman to officially bring the Adwumawura Programme to a close.



The event served as a crucial bridge between emerging entrepreneurs and local financial institutions, creating a platform for direct engagement and potential funding opportunities.

The atmosphere was electric as young business owners—many of whom had spent the past five weeks immersed in intensive entrepreneurship and business development training—networked with representatives from banks and financial agencies, pitching their visions and exploring avenues for growth.

What Beneficiaries Received

The Adwumawura Programme offers a comprehensive support package designed to give young entrepreneurs a competitive edge:

· Five weeks of intensive entrepreneurship and business development training

· Access to grant support and startup equipment

· Six months of structured post-training mentorship and coaching

This holistic approach ensures that participants are not only trained but also adequately supported as they navigate the challenging terrain of business ownership.

"A Programme That Delivers"

Speaking at the Breakfast Meeting, Emmanuel Sarkodie, Manager of AGRICo Academy and In-Charge of the Digital Innovation Unit at AGRICo Hub, expressed confidence in the programme's ability to transform lives.

"This programme has what it takes to empower the participants to succeed in their own businesses," he said. "In the long run, it will help create jobs for the unemployed in our community."

Emmanuel Sarkodie emphasised that the initiative goes beyond mere training—it is a catalyst for sustainable economic development in the region and beyond.

Participants Speak: From Local Businesses to Global Markets

The beneficiaries themselves were effusive in their praise for the programme, with many describing it as a turning point in their entrepreneurial journeys.

One participant noted that the training had helped them "reposition themselves and their businesses by opening opportunities in the global market."

The sentiment was echoed by several others who expressed optimism about the future.

"We have been empowered to partner with other agencies like the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Free Zones to help us export our products," another participant shared.

For these young entrepreneurs, the dream is not just personal success—it is about creating opportunities for others. Many expressed confidence that as their businesses expand, they will be able to "attract more hands," thereby increasing their workforce and creating jobs for the masses.

Targeting Ghana's Youth

The Adwumawura Programme specifically targets young Ghanaian citizens, typically aged 18 to 40, who have viable or existing businesses with the potential to scale.

Applications for the 2026 second cohort opened around May 2026, with onboarding and intensive training kicking off in September. The programme aims to support youth-owned enterprises annually as part of broader government efforts to curb youth unemployment and drive local economic growth.

A Model for Economic Transformation

As Ghana continues to grapple with youth unemployment, initiatives like the Adwumawura Programme offer a glimmer of hope. By combining training, funding, mentorship, and market linkages, the programme is not just creating businesses—it is building a new generation of job creators.

The Breakfast Meeting in Techiman was more than a closing ceremony; it was a statement of intent. These young entrepreneurs are ready to take on the world, and with the support of the Adwumawura Programme, they just might succeed.

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