Destroying Jimi River for gold could cost us our lives – Asantehene

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warned that illegal mining driven by unemployment could cost communities their lives if rivers like the Jimi are destroyed.

Speaking after inspecting the heavily degraded Jimi River and the Jimi Dam near Obuasi, the Asantehene said he understands why many young people turn to galamsey, but cautioned that irresponsible mining will leave lasting consequences.

"I understand illegal mining has become an option because many young people have no jobs. But we cannot continue to do that because the river is also relevant to our lives. If we destroy the river, what happens to us then? We will give birth to deformed babies," Otumfuo said.

The Asantehene was visibly distraught after seeing how illegal miners at Tasliman had diverted the course of the Jimi River with heaps of sand, causing siltation and threatening the Jimi Dam which treats water for over 200,000 people in Obuasi and Adansi.

He was accosted by some youth at the dam during the inspection, which is part of the 153-hectare Jimi Land Reclamation and River Watercourse Rehabilitation Project, a pilot under the Green Ashanti Initiative which is being led by Oheneba Nana Kwaku Dua with support from AngloGold Ashanti.

"I understand unemployment is a challenge, but we must also think about the damage we are doing to the river. We may get the money, but we will die after the environment is destroyed. I know that if there is no employment, the youth will always go and mine. But we should also know that the river cannot be destroyed," he stressed.

The King called for a balance between job creation and environmental protection, urging responsible mining practices.

"We can find ways of mining responsibly. Because of gold, many are also felling their cocoa farms. We may end up destroying ourselves and the environment. I will plead with you, if you turn to galamsey due to unemployment, it must be done responsibly, without destroying the environment," he appealed.

Otumfuo said he will take the matter before his chiefs to deliberate on lasting solutions.

The Jimi reclamation project is expected to restore degraded lands in six steps and provide alternative livelihoods through kenaf and other tree farming.

Two Ministers, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Mahama Ayariga, joined the Asantehene on the tour, which started with briefings at AngloGold Ashanti and tree planting at Lot 1 of the project.

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