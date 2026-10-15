NPP demands public inquiry into alleged $600,000 World Cup visa fraud, wants Sports Minister, GTA CEO summoned

Audio By Carbonatix
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demanded a public inquiry into allegations that more than US$600,000 was collected from individuals seeking visa and travel assistance for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The party wants Parliament to summon Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams and the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) to explain their respective roles in the arrangements and establish accountability.
Addressing the media on Thursday, October 15, 2026, the NPP’s Director of Communications, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, called on Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee to investigate the allegations and determine what transpired.
“Parliament must step in and summon their member who happens to be the Minister for Sports and Recreation, summon the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority to answer questions on the floor of the House and to the Youth and Sports Committee so that we will have clarity,” he said.
Mr Aboagye said a parliamentary inquiry would help establish the facts and reassure Ghana’s international partners that any alleged fraudulent activities were not sanctioned by the state and that those responsible would be held accountable.
He also called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to brief the public on its engagements with the United States and Canadian embassies and explain measures being taken to protect Ghanaian travellers from potential repercussions.
As part of its demands, the NPP wants all documents relating to the travel arrangements made public.
These include the memorandum of understanding between the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Tribe Culture FEST, the supplementary agreement, the GTA’s agreement with the company, the lists submitted to the two embassies and a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated May 28, 2026.
The party is also calling for measures to protect individuals who allegedly paid the GTA or the NSA for visa applications and travel assistance, with Mr Aboagye insisting that any funds recovered should be returned to them.
“Applicants who paid money to the Tourism Authority or to the National Sports Authority must be protected by the state. Many of them were ordinary Ghanaians who trusted the name of a public institution. They should be invited to come forward without fear and any money recovered returned to them,” he said.
Mr Aboagye further demanded a clear timeline for the investigations and the publication of a report once they are concluded.
He warned that investigations without definite deadlines or clear outcomes could deepen public suspicion and fuel allegations of a cover-up.
The NPP’s demands follow allegations that more than US$600,000 was collected from people seeking assistance with visa applications and travel arrangements for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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