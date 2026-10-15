Association of Women Lawyers calls for national sexual offenders register to protect school children

Audio By Carbonatix
The Association of Women Lawyers, Ghana (AWLA Ghana), has called on the government to establish a National Sexual Offenders Register and introduce mandatory background checks for school personnel following allegations of sexual abuse involving female students.
In a statement issued on Thursday, October 15, the association said the JoyNews investigation titled “Threats, Victim Blaming & More: How Authorities Failed on Abuse Claims Against Obuasi SHTS Headmaster” raised serious concerns about how abuse complaints were handled and the protection of schoolgirls.
AWLA Ghana stressed that schools must be safe learning environments, while acknowledging that allegations must be investigated fairly and guilt established through due process.
The association urged the government, Parliament and relevant institutions to establish a legally backed register to identify persons convicted of sexual offences, particularly those involving children, and guide recruitment and vetting in schools and other child-serving institutions.
It also called for independent and timely investigations, confidential reporting systems to protect students from intimidation and retaliation, and accountability for institutional failures where wrongdoing is established.
The association further emphasised the need for survivor support, including psychosocial care, access to justice and protection of victims’ right to education.
AWLA Ghana warned that ignored complaints, silenced victims and attempts to protect institutional reputations at the expense of children’s safety could create conditions for continued abuse.
It urged authorities to handle every allegation with urgency, sensitivity and impartiality, while strengthening safeguards to prevent sexual abuse and protect children.
The association concluded with a call to protect girls, end institutional silence, hold perpetrators accountable and establish the proposed register with appropriate legal and data-protection safeguards.
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