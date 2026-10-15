AFCON 2027Q: Bjorkegren to lead Black Stars for Somalia doubleheader with Tanko and Attram as assistants

Kim Lars Bjorkegren will take charge of the Black Stars for the November international break as the search for a new head coach continues.

The Black Queens gaffer will be in charge for the two games against Somalia next month in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bjorkegren, who served as assistant of the Black Stars for a game, will return to the setup to lead the team as the interim boss for the doubleheader.

The Swedish trainer will be assisted by Ibrahim Tanko and Godwin Attram for the two games as Ghana search their first win of the qualifying series.

Ghana lost the opening game of the qualifiers to Côte d’Ivoire before losing to Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bjorkegren will look to steer the Black Stars to victory in the two games which will be played in Ghana.

The Swedish trainer will then turn attention to leading the Black Queens in the first phase of the 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifiers playoffs.

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