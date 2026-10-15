PZ Cussons Ghana promotes hand washing among schoolchildren through Camel campaign

PZ Cussons Ghana Limited is promoting hand-washing education among schoolchildren, saying habits developed early in life can help prevent infections and improve public health.

The company used its Camel brand to educate pupils at Christ the King School on proper hand-washing techniques as part of activities marking Global Handwashing Day.

The engagement featured practical demonstrations and interactive sessions aimed at helping pupils understand the importance of washing their hands with soap and making the practice part of their daily routines.

Head of Marketing at PZ Cussons Ghana Limited, Bright Anomah, said the focus on children was deliberate, as lessons learnt at an early age could influence their hygiene practices throughout their lives.

He said educating pupils on when and how to wash their hands could help protect them from infections while enabling them to share the knowledge with their families and communities.

Mr Anomah also called for greater private-sector involvement in public health education, arguing that the responsibility should not rest solely with government.

“Public health shouldn’t be the responsibility of the government alone. It is the responsibility of also the private sector and businesses like us, PZ Cussons, to help the country in terms of social development,” he said.

He said businesses should complement their commercial activities with initiatives that promote health awareness and support community development.

Brand Ambassador for Camel, Matilda Adu Boateng, encouraged consumers to incorporate hand washing into their daily hygiene routines.

She highlighted the benefits of Camel Antibacterial Soap, which the company says offers protection against germs, moisturises the skin and helps eliminate odour.

“Washing your hand with Camel Antibacterial Soap, it gives you that triple defence, which is killing germs 99.9 per cent, it moisturises your skin, and it eliminates odour,” she said.

The product's advertised germ-killing claim was not independently verified for this report.

Pupils who participated in the engagement demonstrated their understanding of the importance of hand washing and identified key moments when the practice is necessary, including before eating and after using the toilet.

One pupil said the session had helped them understand how hand washing could protect against germs and infections.

“Today I learnt about how hand washing is important and how it saves us from germs and infections. Thank you to Camel Ghana,” the pupil said.

This year's Global Handwashing Day is being marked under the theme “Be a Handwashing Hero,” which encourages individuals, families, schools, communities and businesses to make hand washing with soap a consistent part of everyday life.

PZ Cussons said the campaign forms part of its broader efforts to promote hygiene awareness and encourage practices that contribute to healthier communities.

The initiative highlights the importance of reinforcing hand-washing lessons beyond special campaigns, so children can practise proper hygiene consistently at school and at home.

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