CHASS demands a 20% increase in SHS funding and payment of outstanding debts

Audio By Carbonatix
The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) is urging the government to increase operational funding for senior high schools by 20% and settle outstanding debts owed to regulatory creditors.
CHASS President, Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere, said inadequate funding and delays in releasing allocations had made it difficult for school authorities to meet essential expenses, including practical lessons, examinations, food supplies and academic materials.
Speaking at the 64th annual CHASS conference in Ho, he called for an urgent review of the allocations to reflect prevailing economic conditions and enable schools to manage their operations effectively.
“We appeal to the government to upwardly adjust these allocations to align with current economic conditions. Our standard finances running from 2021 to 2024 remain unpaid and require full settlement to enable schools to clear their long-standing indebtedness to benevolent creditors,” he said.
Rev. Fr. Sekyere also appealed for the government to expedite the release of funds and clear outstanding debts that continue to place financial pressure on school administrations.
Beyond operational funding, he called for investment in essential school infrastructure, including classroom and dormitory furniture, school buses and utility vehicles.
He further urged the government to complete outstanding school projects to improve teaching and learning conditions across senior high schools.
On the use of technology in schools, the CHASS President called for restrictions on social media access on government-provided student tablets, arguing that the move would minimise distractions and encourage students to focus on their academic work.
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