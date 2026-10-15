Education | National

CHASS demands a 20% increase in SHS funding and payment of outstanding debts

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 October 2026 6:36pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) is urging the government to increase operational funding for senior high schools by 20% and settle outstanding debts owed to regulatory creditors.

CHASS President, Rev. Fr. Stephen Owusu Sekyere, said inadequate funding and delays in releasing allocations had made it difficult for school authorities to meet essential expenses, including practical lessons, examinations, food supplies and academic materials.

Speaking at the 64th annual CHASS conference in Ho, he called for an urgent review of the allocations to reflect prevailing economic conditions and enable schools to manage their operations effectively.

“We appeal to the government to upwardly adjust these allocations to align with current economic conditions. Our standard finances running from 2021 to 2024 remain unpaid and require full settlement to enable schools to clear their long-standing indebtedness to benevolent creditors,” he said.

Rev. Fr. Sekyere also appealed for the government to expedite the release of funds and clear outstanding debts that continue to place financial pressure on school administrations.

Beyond operational funding, he called for investment in essential school infrastructure, including classroom and dormitory furniture, school buses and utility vehicles.

He further urged the government to complete outstanding school projects to improve teaching and learning conditions across senior high schools.

On the use of technology in schools, the CHASS President called for restrictions on social media access on government-provided student tablets, arguing that the move would minimise distractions and encourage students to focus on their academic work.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group