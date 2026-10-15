South Korea to support Ghana’s forts and castles restoration with $4.5m over five years

South Korea has agreed to support Ghana with US$4.5 million over five years to help restore historic forts and castles threatened by climate change and coastal erosion, Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie has announced.

The initiative is being pursued in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and South Korea’s National Commission for UNESCO, with support expected to include technical expertise and equipment.

Madam Gomashie said the partnership was intended to address the deterioration of Ghana’s historic sites, many of which are located along the country’s vulnerable coastline.

“Global warming and climate change have been merciless on our coastline,” she said, underscoring the urgency of protecting the country’s coastal heritage.

She added that the collaboration would help restore the forts and castles and improve their capacity to attract visitors.

“We are working with these two institutions, UNESCO, the main UNESCO, and then the Korean Natcom, to see how we can restore what we are losing with the forts and castles,” she said.

Ghana’s forts and castles are important historical landmarks, particularly for members of the African diaspora seeking to reconnect with their ancestry and the history of the transatlantic slave trade.

Madam Gomashie said preserving the sites was especially important as Ghana strengthened its advocacy for reparations and restitution under President John Dramani Mahama.

She also acknowledged the need to improve the visitor experience at the historic attractions to sustain interest and encourage repeat visits.

The proposed restoration programme is expected to support efforts to preserve the sites while strengthening their appeal as tourism destinations.

The Minister linked the restoration initiative to wider concerns about coastal communities affected by tidal waves and erosion.

She spoke to Class news.

She said the threat extended beyond individual coastal constituencies, putting parts of Ghana’s historical and cultural heritage at risk.

The partnership with South Korea and UNESCO, she said, forms part of efforts to protect these assets for future generations while strengthening Ghana’s tourism offering.

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