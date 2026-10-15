South Korea to support Ghana’s forts and castles restoration with $4.5m over five years

Audio By Carbonatix
South Korea has agreed to support Ghana with US$4.5 million over five years to help restore historic forts and castles threatened by climate change and coastal erosion, Tourism Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie has announced.
The initiative is being pursued in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and South Korea’s National Commission for UNESCO, with support expected to include technical expertise and equipment.
Madam Gomashie said the partnership was intended to address the deterioration of Ghana’s historic sites, many of which are located along the country’s vulnerable coastline.
“Global warming and climate change have been merciless on our coastline,” she said, underscoring the urgency of protecting the country’s coastal heritage.
She added that the collaboration would help restore the forts and castles and improve their capacity to attract visitors.
“We are working with these two institutions, UNESCO, the main UNESCO, and then the Korean Natcom, to see how we can restore what we are losing with the forts and castles,” she said.
Ghana’s forts and castles are important historical landmarks, particularly for members of the African diaspora seeking to reconnect with their ancestry and the history of the transatlantic slave trade.
Madam Gomashie said preserving the sites was especially important as Ghana strengthened its advocacy for reparations and restitution under President John Dramani Mahama.
She also acknowledged the need to improve the visitor experience at the historic attractions to sustain interest and encourage repeat visits.
The proposed restoration programme is expected to support efforts to preserve the sites while strengthening their appeal as tourism destinations.
The Minister linked the restoration initiative to wider concerns about coastal communities affected by tidal waves and erosion.
She spoke to Class news.
She said the threat extended beyond individual coastal constituencies, putting parts of Ghana’s historical and cultural heritage at risk.
The partnership with South Korea and UNESCO, she said, forms part of efforts to protect these assets for future generations while strengthening Ghana’s tourism offering.
Latest Stories
-
30 NDC aspirants file nominations in Upper West as regional election approaches
3 minutes
-
UPSA launches laptop assembly plant, requiring new students to assemble their own devices
9 minutes
-
UCC sociologist calls for action on gender inequality to end child marriage
10 minutes
-
LSN questions Ghana’s proposed five-year presidential term and DCE election reforms
11 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Bjorkegren to lead Black Stars for Somalia doubleheader with Tanko and Attram as assistants
13 minutes
-
AMA completes road repairs on Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
19 minutes
-
Law Students’ Network warns executive dominance could undermine constitutional review
21 minutes
-
Mahama to meet relevant stakeholders over concerns about the new Customs Act
29 minutes
-
CHASS demands a 20% increase in SHS funding and payment of outstanding debts
31 minutes
-
Investigation launched after male body found in County Cork
33 minutes
-
We have been scammed by NDC, government is only doing PR – Abanga Fuseini
33 minutes
-
Tamale Teaching Hospital records 44 new breast cancer cases in six months
35 minutes
-
GES declares October 30 CPD day for private school teachers; learners to observe holiday
35 minutes
-
South Korea to support Ghana’s forts and castles restoration with $4.5m over five years
37 minutes
-
School headscarf ban sparks rare protests in Azerbaijan and row with Turkey
45 minutes