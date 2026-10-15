We have been scammed by NDC, government is only doing PR – Abanga Fuseini

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Abanga Yakubu Fuseini, has accused the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) of failing to fulfil its promises to Ghanaian youth, describing the government’s initiatives as public relations exercises.

He said the NDC had made several promises, particularly on job creation, but young people were yet to see the expected results.

“We have been scammed by the NDC. They are just doing PR,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

Mr Fuseini said the government continued to launch initiatives without adequately addressing youth unemployment, describing the situation as embarrassing given the expectations created during the election campaign.

He expressed gratitude to delegates and supporters who voted for him, saying his victory demonstrated that consistency and hard work within the NPP could be rewarded.

“I am grateful to all my supporters for voting for me to win. Consistency works in the NPP, so as a youth, if you are working for the party, my advice is that you continue the hard work and your reward will come to you,” he said.

Mr Fuseini said his immediate priority as National Youth Organiser was to mobilise young people across the country and work towards securing victory for former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 general election.

He urged NPP youth to become ambassadors for Dr Bawumia by communicating his achievements and outlining what he could offer the country if elected President.

“Most of the successful initiatives that are working in this country were championed by the NPP, so we are not intimidated by the NDC,” he said.

Mr Fuseini also outlined his plans for the party’s youth wing, saying he intends to intensify grassroots mobilisation and expand the party’s presence across the country during his first 100 days in office.

He said he was targeting a strong presence in at least six to seven regions as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structures and prepare for the next general election.

“In my first 100 days in office, I want to capture a lot of regions, at least six to seven regions fully. I am actively working day and night,” he said.

He added that the support he received from delegates had encouraged him to work harder to meet their expectations.

According to him, he had undertaken nearly 84 engagements within his first two weeks in office as part of efforts to connect with party members and advance his mobilisation agenda.

Mr Fuseini said he remained committed to strengthening the NPP’s youth wing and ensuring that young people played a central role in the party’s campaign to return to power.

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