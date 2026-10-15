AMA completes road repairs on Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has completed sectional repairs and paving works on a stretch of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in the Central Business District (CBD) to improve road safety and traffic flow.

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, inspected the completed works, which cover the U-turn area at Lava and the stretch between the Derby Avenue/Kwame Nkrumah Avenue intersection and the Selwyn Market Street/Kwame Nkrumah Avenue intersection.

The rehabilitation followed concerns over severe surface abrasions and potholes along the busy road, which had slowed vehicular movement and posed potential safety risks to pedestrians and other road users.

Speaking after the inspection, Mr Allotey described the intervention as an important step towards easing traffic congestion, improving road safety and enhancing mobility within the city's commercial centre. He also expressed satisfaction with the work undertaken.

He stressed the importance of regular road maintenance, noting that improved road conditions were essential to supporting commercial activities, reducing travel delays and ensuring the safety and convenience of road users.

Before the works began, the Assembly announced the temporary closure of the affected sections to allow contractors to undertake critical repairs, including paving, to restore the road surface and improve its durability.

The completed works are expected to improve traffic flow around the Lava U-turn and adjoining intersections, which serve as important access points for commercial vehicles, traders and other road users operating within the CBD.

The AMA has urged motorists and other road users to exercise caution, obey traffic regulations and use the rehabilitated road responsibly to preserve the improvements and protect all road users.

Mr Allotey was accompanied on the inspection by the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Douglas N.K. Annoful, and the Metropolitan Director of Finance, Abeeku Amissah.

The intervention forms part of the Assembly’s broader efforts to address infrastructure challenges across the metropolis and create a safer, more accessible environment for businesses and the travelling public.

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