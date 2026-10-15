LSN questions Ghana’s proposed five-year presidential term and DCE election reforms

The Law Students’ Network (LSN) has questioned the government’s decision to support extending Ghana’s presidential term from four to five years, while warning that its proposed model for electing District Chief Executives (DCEs) could undermine local democracy by retaining presidential influence over candidate selection.

LSN President Abraham Kwaku Gyasi raised the concerns at a roundtable organised by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) in Accra on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The discussion examined the Constitution Review Committee’s report, led by Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, and the government’s position on proposed constitutional reforms.

In its position paper issued on July 28, 2026, the government accepted the recommendation to amend Article 66(1) of the 1992 Constitution to extend the presidential term to five years, arguing that the additional time would allow governments to implement policies more effectively.

The LSN acknowledged that frequent election cycles could encourage short-term decision-making but argued that a longer mandate alone would not resolve governance challenges. It cited institutional inefficiencies, corruption, weak planning and inadequate accountability, insisting that proponents of the change must provide convincing empirical and institutional evidence to justify it.

The network also challenged the government’s proposed approach to electing DCEs, which would allow the President to nominate candidates before they are shortlisted for election. It argued that retaining executive influence over who can contest would weaken the purpose of introducing elections at the local level.

“Local democracy requires more than allowing citizens to vote among candidates selected through an executive-controlled process,” the network said, citing Article 240 of the Constitution and noting the IEA’s call for open competition in local elections.

The LSN further criticised the government’s rejection of proposals to change the appointment process for the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Courts, arguing that judicial appointments are closely linked to the constitutional protection of judicial independence under Article 127.

It also questioned the government’s alternative to a proposed ban on MPs serving as Ministers, saying the removal of the requirement for a majority of Ministers to be appointed from Parliament would not eliminate concerns about divided loyalties if MPs could still join the Executive.

Despite its reservations, the network welcomed the government’s acceptance of other proposed reforms, including the establishment of an Independent Public Emoluments Commission and the abolition of the death penalty. Other panellists at the roundtable included Titus Owusu Darko, Secretary for Innovation and Entrepreneurship of the National Union of Ghana Students, and Sharif Ghali, President of the Ghana Youth Federation.

Former Speaker of Parliament and IEA Distinguished Fellow, Rt Hon. Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, delivered the opening and closing remarks, while Dr William Kofi Osew moderated the discussion.

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