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Investigation launched after male body found in County Cork

Source: BBC  
  15 October 2026 6:34pm
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An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found in County Cork, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

The body, which has not been identified, was discovered in Ballyellis, Mallow, at about 13:30 local time on Thursday.

It is understood that he had injuries to his body, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

His body remains at the scene and is being preserved for forensic examination.

RTÉ has also reported that the body was found by people who were on the walkway, which is located on the banks of the River Blackwater.

An incident room has been set up at Mallow Garda Station and a post-mortem examination will be arranged, which will assist with determining the course of their investigation.

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