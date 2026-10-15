GES declares October 30 CPD day for private school teachers; learners to observe holiday

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has approved Friday, October 30, 2026, as a National Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Day for private school teachers, with learners expected to observe a holiday.

The exercise will be held under the theme “Mental Health and Psychosocial Well-being of Teachers” and is intended to equip teachers with practical strategies to protect their mental health, strengthen their resilience and promote a supportive school environment.

In a letter dated October 13, 2026, and signed by Deputy Director-General (Management Services), Prof. Smile Dzisi, on behalf of the Director-General, the GES said the approval followed a request by the Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) and the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS).

The two private school bodies had requested that October 30 be declared a national CPD day for private schools across the country, with the day observed as a holiday for learners.

The training is expected to focus on teachers’ mental and emotional well-being, equipping them with practical approaches to managing challenges, building resilience and contributing to healthier school environments.

To ensure the smooth implementation of the programme, the GES has directed Regional Directors to inform all Metro, Municipal and District Directors of Education within their respective jurisdictions about the approved training day.

The directors are also expected to coordinate with the relevant District Training Officers to organise and monitor the participation of private schools in their districts.

The directive places responsibility on education authorities at the regional and district levels to ensure the programme is properly coordinated across the country.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.