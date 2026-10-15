Ashanti Region Security Coordinator warns sand winners to stay off Accra–Kumasi Expressway site

Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Captain John Kwame Jabari, has warned sand winners operating along the Accra–Kumasi Expressway project site to stop their activities or face severe consequences.

He said security personnel had been deployed to the area to prevent further illegal sand winning and protect the planned infrastructure project from disruptions.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One on Thursday, October 15, 2026, Captain Jabari said preliminary investigations suggested that the alleged activities had been ongoing for about two weeks, with operators reportedly entering the area at night with trucks to load sand.

“A team has been set up to conduct patrols along the expressway to prevent future incidents or any other offences that may occur along that route.

"So, I would like to tell Ghanaians, particularly sand winners, to stay off the expressway. It is a big project that this government wants to embark on, and we are not going to entertain anybody who wants to disrupt the progress of that work,” he said.

The warning follows the arrest of 15 men suspected of engaging in sand-winning activities along the expressway project site.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, October 14, during a security operation in the Sewua–Donyina–Appiadu enclave in the Ashanti Region.

Six vehicles, including a wheel loader, were also impounded during the operation.

Assistant Liaison Officer Ivan Bilson Yeboah said the suspects had been transported to the National Security headquarters in Accra for custody and further investigations.

Captain Jabari said security personnel would maintain a strong presence along the route to prevent a recurrence and ensure that the project proceeded without interference.

“We are going to pay key attention to that route over there. So I like to tell Ghanaians or sand winners that they should stay off the expressway,” he cautioned.

He reiterated that authorities would not tolerate activities that could undermine the progress of the expressway project and assured the public that security teams would take action against anyone found engaging in unlawful activities in the area.

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