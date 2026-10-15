Ashanti Region Security Coordinator warns sand winners to stay off Accra–Kumasi Expressway site

Audio By Carbonatix
Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Captain John Kwame Jabari, has warned sand winners operating along the Accra–Kumasi Expressway project site to stop their activities or face severe consequences.
He said security personnel had been deployed to the area to prevent further illegal sand winning and protect the planned infrastructure project from disruptions.
Speaking on Accra-based Channel One on Thursday, October 15, 2026, Captain Jabari said preliminary investigations suggested that the alleged activities had been ongoing for about two weeks, with operators reportedly entering the area at night with trucks to load sand.
“A team has been set up to conduct patrols along the expressway to prevent future incidents or any other offences that may occur along that route.
"So, I would like to tell Ghanaians, particularly sand winners, to stay off the expressway. It is a big project that this government wants to embark on, and we are not going to entertain anybody who wants to disrupt the progress of that work,” he said.
The warning follows the arrest of 15 men suspected of engaging in sand-winning activities along the expressway project site.
The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, October 14, during a security operation in the Sewua–Donyina–Appiadu enclave in the Ashanti Region.
Six vehicles, including a wheel loader, were also impounded during the operation.
- Read also: 15 arrested over alleged sand-winning activities along new Accra-Kumasi Expressway project
Assistant Liaison Officer Ivan Bilson Yeboah said the suspects had been transported to the National Security headquarters in Accra for custody and further investigations.
Captain Jabari said security personnel would maintain a strong presence along the route to prevent a recurrence and ensure that the project proceeded without interference.
“We are going to pay key attention to that route over there. So I like to tell Ghanaians or sand winners that they should stay off the expressway,” he cautioned.
He reiterated that authorities would not tolerate activities that could undermine the progress of the expressway project and assured the public that security teams would take action against anyone found engaging in unlawful activities in the area.
Latest Stories
-
Engage Now Africa to construct a 10-unit classroom block for struggling Navrongo Vocational Training Centre
5 minutes
-
One digital financial breach could expose linked accounts to fraud – Financial Crimes Manager
10 minutes
-
Ghana Russia Centre signs ICT cooperation agreement with Moscow University
14 minutes
-
The powerhouses of the village: Honouring Ghana’s rural women on International Rural Women’s Day
15 minutes
-
Vincent Assafuah petitions CHRAJ to investigate alleged irregularities in 2026 World Cup visa arrangements
15 minutes
-
12-year-old boy found dead in muddy pit at Opeikuma
17 minutes
-
GHS begins Yellow Fever vaccination campaign in three Upper West districts
18 minutes
-
Organised Labour pushes for higher 2027 base pay despite slowing inflation
20 minutes
-
Parliament’s Human Rights Committee demands swift justice in Obuasi SHTS sexual abuse case
30 minutes
-
From Campaign Propaganda to Gov’t Accountability: When the message-makers demand a seat at the table
48 minutes
-
Ashanti Region Security Coordinator warns sand winners to stay off Accra–Kumasi Expressway site
53 minutes
-
PZ Cussons Ghana promotes hand washing among schoolchildren through Camel campaign
1 hour
-
30 NDC aspirants file nominations in Upper West as regional election approaches
2 hours
-
UPSA launches laptop assembly plant, requiring new students to assemble their own devices
2 hours
-
UCC sociologist calls for action on gender inequality to end child marriage
2 hours