12-year-old boy found dead in muddy pit at Opeikuma

Audio By Carbonatix
A 12-year-old boy has been found dead in a muddy, water-filled pit in a bush behind a building fence at Opeikuma Vat in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region, in a suspected murder incident.
The boy’s body was reportedly discovered in a bush behind a building fence, hours after he was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with his mother.
He was found partially naked, lying in a supine position inside the muddy pit with evident wounds on his body.
The cause of the injuries and the circumstances that led to his death have not yet been established.
Reports from the area allege that the deceased’s mentally challenged mother has been involved in a string of violence towards him and other members of the community.
A resident, Madam Comfort Yaboah, told reporters that Gifty had previously been taken by her family for treatment following concerns about her mental health.
The police who were called to the scene arrived promptly to evaluate the area and retrieve the body for preservation.
Meanwhile, the family of the victim have declined to speculate and are waiting for the circumstances of the boy’s death to be established through investigation.
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