Organised Labour pushes for higher 2027 base pay despite slowing inflation

Audio By Carbonatix
Organised Labour is pushing for a significant increase in the 2027 base pay, arguing that slowing inflation has not translated into lower market prices or restored workers’ purchasing power.
The negotiations come ahead of the presentation of the 2027 Budget, with government and labour facing pressure to reach an agreement on the new base pay.
The current base pay reflects a 9 per cent increase across the Single Spine Salary Structure for January to December 2026.
President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Ernest Yorke, says organised labour will make a strong case for an upward adjustment, despite the decline in the rate of inflation.
He explained that lower inflation does not necessarily mean goods and services have become cheaper, but rather that prices are increasing at a slower rate.
“Inflation may have slowed, which we accept, and that will certainly factor into what our positions would be. But certainly, inflation may have meant that prices of goods and services are the same. Just that the rate of change year on year has slowed,” he said.
Dr Yorke noted that workers continue to face high living costs, which have affected their ability to maintain their purchasing power.
He said labour would present evidence and reasons to justify its demand for a higher increase during the negotiations.
“It’s a dialogue, but then we are reasonable people on the labour side. But I think the government will also be real and accept the fact that things are…” he added.
According to him, organised labour is seeking an improved base pay that would translate into better salaries, take-home pay and other emoluments for workers across the country, not only doctors.
“We are going to engage and make a forceful argument as to why upward adjustment of our base pay and basic salary and other emoluments are warranted for us,” he said.
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