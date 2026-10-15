Parliament’s Human Rights Committee demands swift justice in Obuasi SHTS sexual abuse case

Parliament’s Committee on Human Rights has called for swift justice in the alleged sexual abuse case at Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), urging authorities to ensure accountability and strengthen safeguards for students.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 15, the Committee said it had taken note of a JoyNews investigation detailing allegations of sexual abuse at the school and the subsequent suspension of its headmaster, Zakaria Abdulali.

The Committee condemned the alleged conduct and said it was monitoring the investigation and prosecution of the case as part of its parliamentary oversight responsibilities.

The Committee said the alleged conduct raised concerns under Sections 2 and 13 of Ghana’s Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), as well as Article 34 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which addresses the protection of children from sexual exploitation and abuse.

It urged school authorities, teachers and other staff in second-cycle and other educational institutions to uphold high standards of professional and ethical conduct and protect the rights of children in their care.

The Committee said students must be able to pursue their right to education in environments where their safety and dignity are protected.

The Committee commended the Minister of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the steps taken following the allegations, including the suspension of the headmaster and a housemaster and the initiation of a police investigation.

It also appealed to the justice system to expedite the handling of the case.

The Committee called for the maximum applicable sentence if the headmaster is found guilty, saying this would help deter similar offences.

However, the allegations against the suspended headmaster have not been established in court.

The case has attracted national attention following reports that the number of students alleging sexual abuse had risen to 16, according to investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni.

The school was temporarily closed after unrest involving students and the destruction of school property.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu directed the GES to suspend Abdulali pending investigations and requested the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the allegations.

Reports have also linked the suspended headmaster to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), identifying him as the party’s constituency secretary in Juaben and indicating that he had intended to contest the constituency chairmanship.

The Committee, chaired by Kumawu Member of Parliament Ernest Yaw Anim, said it would continue monitoring the investigation and prosecution.

It also expressed hope that the case would lead to policy reviews and stronger safeguards to protect children in educational institutions across the country.

The investigations by the GES and the police remain ongoing.

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