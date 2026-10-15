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Nana B denies claims that Kojo Bamba was his driver and bodyguard

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  15 October 2026 8:35pm
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The Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has dismissed claims that the party’s First Vice Chairman, Kojo Fosu Boadu, also known as Kojo Bamba, previously worked as his driver and bodyguard.

Mr Boakye said he instead appointed Mr Bamba to oversee operations and security during his tenure as National Youth Organiser and later as National Organiser of the party.

He said he had worked with Mr Bamba for more than 10 years and was confident in his capabilities.

“I have heard a lot of narratives that he was my driver; he was my bodyguard. He was never my driver. He was never my bodyguard,” he said in a Channel One interview.

“I rather appointed him to be in charge of the national youth wing’s operations and security. And again, when I was National Organiser, I appointed him again to be in charge of operations and security at the office of the National Organiser,” he added.

Mr Boakye said Mr Bamba’s experience and campaign message contributed to his election as First Vice Chairman, adding that he was not surprised by the outcome.

Read Also: From Delta Force to NPP First Vice Chairman – Kojo Bamba’s political journey

He also dismissed concerns that their previous working relationship could affect their current roles, saying the party’s leadership must work together to achieve its objectives.

“What is important is for us to work together. And as I said, we have already worked together for 10 years, and we’ve had some results,” he said.

Mr Boakye expressed confidence that Mr Bamba would bring value to the NPP’s efforts to return to power in 2028.

“I believe that he is going to add something very unique to our quest to recapture power in 2028,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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