Ghana Russia Centre signs ICT cooperation agreement with Moscow University

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Russia Centre for Commerce and Relations has signed a cooperation agreement with the Moscow Technical University of Communications and Informatics (MTUCI) to explore partnerships in digital technology, education and professional development.
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the second Global Digital Forum 2026 in Moscow by MTUCI Rector Sergei Yerokhin and the centre’s Chief Executive Officer, John Aggrey.
The partnership seeks to connect Russian technological expertise with Ghana’s digital sector, with potential areas of cooperation including academic exchanges, skills development, knowledge transfer and collaboration between technology institutions, businesses and young professionals.
At the forum, Mr Aggrey also participated in a panel discussion on “NGSO Communication Systems: From National Ambitions to Regional Cooperation”.
The session examined how non-geostationary satellite orbit communication systems could expand connectivity and support regional and international partnerships.
Mr Aggrey highlighted the potential for Ghana to pursue cooperation in satellite communications, space-related research, digital infrastructure and technology training to support national development.
He said closer international partnerships could strengthen the country’s use of satellite technology in agriculture, environmental monitoring and security.
“Ghana’s prospective interest to join BRICS as a Partner Member could create additional avenues for dialogue with participating countries on digital transformation, scientific cooperation and space technology,” he said.
He added that such cooperation could improve Ghana’s remote sensing capabilities for agricultural monitoring, climate tracking, tackling illegal mining and strengthening border security.
According to Mr Aggrey, partnerships with Russian academic and technology institutions could also help develop local expertise and identify solutions for healthcare, education, telecommunications and public services.
He outlined plans for a proposed inaugural Russia–Ghana ICT Forum in 2027, which would be held on the sidelines of the next Global Digital Forum, subject to agreement with the relevant organisers and partners.
The proposed event would bring together government representatives, technology companies, universities, investors and researchers to explore investment opportunities and joint projects.
It would also provide a platform to showcase the work of Ghana’s digital centres and innovation hubs.
“Ghana is Open for Business,” Mr Aggrey said, expressing optimism about opportunities for commercially viable partnerships in ICT and space technology.
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