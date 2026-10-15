Commercial drivers give authorities one week to clear traders from lorry terminals, bus stops

Commercial drivers in Accra have given the government and local authorities a seven-day ultimatum to clear traders from designated bus stops, lorry parks and pedestrian walkways, warning that they may take matters into their own hands if the authorities fail to act.

The drivers, drawn from the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC, the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, say traders have occupied spaces designated for loading and offloading passengers, making it difficult for commercial vehicles to operate safely.

At a joint press conference on Thursday, October 15, the groups called on the Ministry of Local Government, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Transport to enforce existing regulations and restore order at transport terminals across the country.

They cited Kaneshie, Accra Central, CMB, Circle, Madina, Kasoa, Kejetia, Takoradi Market Circle and other major towns as areas where trading activities have disrupted transport operations.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said the situation had become a serious concern for commercial drivers.

“We have observed with grave concern and anger the total and unlawful takeover of our designated bus stops, intersections and pedestrian walkways by traders, market women and men and hawkers,” he said.

“Bus stops at places like Kaneshie, Accra, CMB, Circle, Madina, Kasoa, Kejetia, Takoradi Market Circle and all major towns have been turned into markets.”

The groups said the occupation of these spaces had worsened traffic congestion, increased the risk of road accidents and forced drivers to pick up and drop off passengers along the roadside.

“Drivers can no longer pick up or drop off passengers safely. This lawlessness has to stop,” Mr Amoah added.

They also cited Regulation 142 of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, as amended in 2026, which they said prohibits the sale, display or offering of goods for sale on roads, road shoulders, bus stops, lorry parks, pedestrian walkways and other spaces designated for vehicular and pedestrian use.

The groups argued that enforcing the regulation was necessary to improve road safety, ease congestion and ensure that public transport facilities served their intended purposes.

They further raised concerns about the planned introduction of TrafficTech GH, an automated traffic enforcement system intended to identify and penalise motorists who commit traffic offences, including stopping at unauthorised locations.

While acknowledging the government's plan to introduce the system, the drivers said it would be unfair to penalise motorists for failing to use designated bus stops when traders had occupied those spaces.

“The system will fail and will be grossly unfair to drivers if roads are not cleared first,” Mr Amoah said.

He questioned how drivers could be expected to comply with traffic regulations when the designated spaces were unavailable.

“How can you punish a driver for not stopping at a designated bus stop when that bus stop has been occupied by market women and traders?” he asked.

“How can a driver be fined for obstruction when traders have left him no space to operate?”

The groups insisted that bus stops, lorry terminals, pedestrian walkways and road intersections must be cleared before the new enforcement system becomes operational.

“We cannot digitalise illegality,” they said.

They gave the relevant authorities and security services seven days to remove traders and hawkers from the affected spaces nationwide, warning that failure to meet the deadline could prompt drivers to remove them themselves.

“All market women and men, traders and hawkers must be completely cleared from all bus stops, lorry terminals, pedestrian walkways and road intersections across the country.”

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