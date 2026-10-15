MPs are not development officers – Edem Kpotosu

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ho Central MP, Edem Kofi Kpotosu, has clarified that members of parliament are not development officers, contrary to the misconception held by a section of the public.
He explained that legislators have three primary responsibilities: representing their constituents, making laws and overseeing the executive arm of government.
“No MP is a development agent because no funds are sitting down for you to use for development”, he said when he donated 10 double-decker beds to Ziavi Technical Senior High School in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.
He debunked the idea that MPs’ performance should be judged solely by the number of development projects they undertake in their constituencies.
Mr Kpotosu explained that MPs may, however, rely on their influence to lobby for infrastructure projects, seek quotas in government policies and programmes, and access public resources to undertake initiatives that would benefit their constituents.
He added that Municipal and District Chief Executives are the sole agents of development, as public funds are entrusted to their care to undertake projects in their respective jurisdictions.
“We are misunderstanding the roles of the MP and the MCE. The MCE owns the land; he has the funds. Even the MPs' common fund is also with the MCE. So, if the MP wants to do something, he must apply, and the MCE and MCD have to sign before he can access the fund”, he explained.
He said the donation of 10 double-decker beds was intended to address the school's bed shortage and the accommodation challenges facing its students.
The management of Ziavi Senior High Technical School expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Mr Kpotosu for the donation and assured him that the beds would be used efficiently.
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