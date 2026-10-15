‘I paid thousands to a company for jobs that never came’

Apurv Patel said he paid Synetal Solutions £3,600 and claimed he was verbally promised a guaranteed sponsored job

A company has been accused of promising jobs in the healthcare sector which never materialised, leaving people thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Registered in 2025, Synetal Solutions Ltd says it offers career-focused training programmes in the healthcare and IT sectors.

But the BBC has spoken to a number of people who claim they were promised training and support to secure sponsored healthcare jobs that were never made available for them to apply for.

London Citizens Advice says it has seen an increase in recruitment-related scams since the government stopped overseas recruitment for care workers. The charity described the firm's practices as "unethical".

Synetal Solutions says it "takes these concerns seriously and disputes the broad allegation that its services or candidate outcomes are fictitious".

'Miserable'

Apurv Patel, who has been in the UK on a Skilled Worker visa since 2023, said he paid Synetal Solutions £3,600 across February and March for healthcare training after he and a friend were verbally promised guaranteed sponsored jobs.

Eight months later he has received no job offers, interviews or meaningful employment support, he said.

"I'm frustrated. I paid money, I wasted my time. I did whatever they wanted without any result," he said.

"It's had a miserable effect on my family and finances."

Patel said he did receive some training but described it as poor quality and ultimately "worthless".

Having previously worked for two years as a healthcare assistant, he said he became concerned when a trainer was unable to answer routine questions about care work.

"She didn't give us any answers and we realised she didn't have any experience of healthcare," he said.

The company disputes claims that training was ineffective.

He also alleged communication with the company deteriorated after he made his second payment, with responses sometimes taking several days.

Patel has since complained to his bank and sought help from Citizens Advice.

The BBC has seen emails from the company advertising a "three-month recruitment programme" offering "training and placement with sponsorship" for £5,500.

Home Office guidance states agencies may charge for services such as training or CV-writing assistance, but cannot charge fees solely for finding, or attempting to find, employment.

Responding to questions about its marketing, Synetal Solutions said: "We acknowledge the 'guarantee' wording in the emails supplied and recognise that contractual terms alone do not resolve concerns about those assurances."

As part of its programme, Synetal Solutions created accounts for trainees on iHasco, a health and social care training platform.

The BBC contacted iHasco, which confirmed the company was a customer. However, it said its terms did not permit customers to resell its training content to individuals who were not employees.

The company said it was reviewing Synetal Solutions' account and would take appropriate action if necessary.

Synetal Solutions said it had acted in accordance with its agreement with iHasco.

The Care Quality Commission said there was no single qualification that automatically qualified someone to work as a care worker. Instead, providers are responsible for ensuring employees are appropriately trained and competent for their roles.

The BBC also contacted a number of healthcare organisations whose logos appeared on Synetal Solutions' website as examples of employers where graduates had worked.

Those organisations that responded said they had no links to the company. Some also said they had not authorised the use of their branding, and some said they would not accept certificates provided through the company's training.

Daniel Blake says the way Synetal Solutions has operated is unethical

Daniel Blake, director of London Citizens Advice, described the company's approach as "exploitative".

"The promises that were made are impossible promises," he said. "They are targeting people with vulnerable immigration status.

"This company is asking for large sums of money upfront without any reputable standards, without any reputable evidence of success, and yet when it goes wrong they are refusing to take any responsibility.

"For us, it seems a very unethical way of conducting business."

He added that no reputable recruitment agency would guarantee a successful outcome without first assessing a candidate and matching them to a suitable role, and urged anybody asked to pay large sums upfront to seek independent advice.

"If it seems too good to be true, it probably is," he said.

The company's website stated: "Synetal Solutions provides the right support, guidance, and guaranteed job placement to help you succeed."

But since the BBC contacted Synetal Solutions mentions of job guarantees were removed from the website.

Its social media channels also promoted healthcare as "one of the most reliable paths" for people seeking visa-sponsored work in the UK.

The website previously promised applicants a job - but this has since been removed

Sarah and Rahul, whose names we have changed, said they paid £3,000 to Synetal Solutions while seeking sponsored employment before the expiry of their student visas.

Rahul, a former dentist in India, could remain in the UK on a graduate visa for longer, but Sarah's immigration status was close to expiring.

To pay the fee, the couple said they borrowed money from a family friend and took out a loan.

Rahul said he was shocked by the quality of the training.

"The mentor didn't know anything about healthcare," he said.

The couple said they were also shown the names of established healthcare providers, including Bupa, as examples of potential employers. Bupa told the BBC it had no connection with the company.

Synetal Solutions says some of their candidates "told us they had secured employment with Bupa" and the reference was "not intended to suggest a formal partnership with Bupa".

It says it had not verified those outcomes and "cannot attribute the recruitment decisions to our training".

Rahul said he secured one or two interviews, but prospective employers rejected the certificates he had received through the programme.

The couple said Synetal Solutions had since stopped responding to their messages.

"We're desperate," Sarah said. "We don't see any other way out."

Amisha - not her real name - says her certificates were rejected as invalid by one company she had an interview with

Amisha, whose name has also been changed, said she signed up with Synetal after being told that both a placement and visa sponsorship were guaranteed.

Her student visa is due to expire soon.

She said the training consisted of three sessions lasting around 90 minutes each.

After paying an initial instalment of £1,800, she became reluctant to make a second payment because she felt she had received little in return. She said the company warned her that her contract would be cancelled if she failed to pay, prompting her to transfer a further £1,800.

"I was waiting for interviews for two or three months. They were ignoring me," she said.

According to Amisha, the company applied for only a handful of vacancies advertised on job-search website Indeed. She eventually secured an interview for a healthcare assistant role, but said the employer told her the certificates she had received were not recognised.

A screenshot of a supposed testimonial from Synetal Solutions' website with content that does not appear to make sense

The BBC also identified what appeared to be at least a couple of stock photographs or AI-generated images used as testimonials on the company's website.

The company said it had not authenticated the two reviews identified, and removed them after we contacted them.

Teni Shahiean, an immigration lawyer at OTS Solicitors, said the promises being made to individuals facing visa deadlines were "particularly concerning"

Teni Shahiean, an immigration lawyer at OTS Solicitors, said it was "particularly concerning" where individuals facing visa deadlines were being asked to make substantial payments on the understanding that jobs, sponsorship or immigration outcomes were seemingly guaranteed.

She urged caution, adding that a job offer alone does not guarantee someone will be able to remain in the UK.

"The outcome can depend on the role, the sponsor, the individual meeting the relevant immigration requirements and, ultimately, any decision by the Home Office," she said.

'Go to the police'

Blake told the BBC: "If it seems good to be true, it probably is. If you are considering handing over money upfront then seek advice."

He said that "if people have given money and haven't received the service that they were entitled to they should seek redress".

"First of all, make a complaint directly to the company, then to Trading Standards.

"If people feel a criminal offence has happened, we would encourage and support them to go to the police."

A government spokesperson said: "We know how much distress scammers cause to their victims, which is why we will do everything in our power to protect hardworking families and vulnerable customers.

"Our reforms have provided Companies House with new and improved powers to prevent companies from acting unlawfully and to query, remove and share suspicious information."

Synetal Solutions said: "We provide training and employment assistance and maintain supporting records. Recruitment, sponsorship and visa decisions depend on employers and the Home Office."

The company said it had records of genuine candidates who had secured jobs and sponsorship through its services.

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